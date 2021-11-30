Boris Johnson described as a liar by French journalist Marion van Renterghem





A French journalist SENIOR has delivered a damning verdict on Boris Johnson, calling him a serial liar.

Marion van Renterghem, an award-winning journalist and author who wrote a critically acclaimed biography on Angela Merkel, commented on the British Prime Minister during a discussion of post-Brexit tensions.

She said the Tory leader had reached levels of Donald Trump lying and warned that there would be no deal between France and Britain as long as he and Macron remained in charge. Speaking to French 5 television earlier this week, the reporter was asked about the current stalemate between Paris and London over fishing rights and the migrant crisis. “Johnson was made by Brexit, he made Brexit, there is by Brexit and for Brexit,” said von Renterghem. “It is thanks to Brexit that he became Prime Minister. It is ontologically Brexit.” She opposed this to pro-EU Emmanuel Macron, whose political program is built “against the very essence of Brexit”. The reporter then cited filmmaker Peter Stefanovic’s viral video on Johnson. #Brexit : “Boris Johnson lies all the time, he is someone who has no words with whom it is extremely difficult to establish a link. “ ➡️ The great reporter @MarionVanR in #CPolitics pic.twitter.com/OsxyBP4ace – C Politics (@ CPolF5) November 28, 2021 She continued: “Boris Johnson, it’s not just me saying it, it’s someone who lies all the time. Lying is for him, like Brexit, something ontological, essential , existential. “There are people on Twitter, a lawyer by the name of Peter Stefanovic who made a video where he shows the repeated factual lies Boris Johnson makes every day in the House of Commons. There is a whole book that lists them. It’s at Donald Trump’s level from this point of view. Speaking on the political program C, von Renterghem added: “So it is someone who does not respect the treaties that he signs, it is someone who, after having made a declaration or having reached to an agreement with the president of the [French] Republic, which will divulge the exact opposite in the tabloids to agitate, and which focuses entirely on domestic policy issues. “So we can’t talk to Boris Johnson and it’s not just Emmanuel Macron who says so. He is someone who has no words, no morals, and with whom it is extremely difficult to establish a link. I think that as long as these two men are in power, there will be no resolution of the Franco-British crisis. Tensions between Paris and London have peaked in recent days following yet another tragedy on the Channel, with 27 dead last Wednesday after capsizing in a small boat. French Home Secretary Gerald Darmanin has insisted Johnson must “take responsibility” for those attempting to cross the Channel, after the UK was excluded from the talks over the weekend. The prime minister has also been accused of deriding France after posting a letter to Macron on Twitter. The document, which angered French leaders, outlined measures to resolve the Channel crisis. UK government officials were subsequently not invited to the weekend’s negotiations with other EU ministers on how to prevent people from crossing the Channel. Number 10 has been contacted for comment. Translation by Assa Samaké-Roman

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19751658.boris-johnson-branded-liar-french-journalist-marion-van-renterghem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos