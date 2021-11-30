Turkish economy grows 7% in third quarter





Turkey’s economy continued to expand rapidly in the third quarter, but analysts warned the pace of growth was unsustainable given the rapid rise in inflation and the depreciation of the pound. Strong household consumption helped fuel GDP growth 7.4% between July and September compared to the same period in 2020. The expansion was also fueled by government spending and a boom in exports, which grew nearly 26 percent year-on-year. The figures, which follow 22% annual growth in the second quarter of 2021, will be greeted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose political fortunes are widely seen as tied to the performance of the country’s $ 795 billion economy. . The Turkish government and independent forecasters expect overall GDP growth of around 9% in 2021, a rate likely to be one of the fastest in the world. Jason Tuvey, of the consultancy firm Capital Economics, said the Turkish economy had “really grown” in the third quarter. But he warned the rapid expansion was unlikely to last given the sharp drop in the pound, which has lost more than 30% of its value against the dollar since the central bank began cutting rates. interest in September under Erdogan’s orders. “Turkey is still in a currency crisis and some of the most pernicious effects we would expect from a sharp drop in the currency are likely to be felt,” said Tuvey, who predicts a slowdown will be in the last quarter of this year. , i.e. during the first months of 2022. “While the weak pound is likely to support net trade, it is likely to weigh heavily on domestic consumption. As inflation rises and household incomes suffer, consumption is expected to decline.” This view was echoed by investment bank Goldman Sachs. “Anecdotal evidence suggests the pound’s recent depreciation has been disruptive to economic activity,” analysts wrote in a note to clients released ahead of Tuesday’s data. Erdogan, who supports the unorthodox view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than cool it, pressured the central bank to cut rates three times in the past three months , even as annual inflation has climbed to almost 20%. advised The Turkish president, whose fixation on rapid growth at any cost has led to repeated episodes of high inflation and financial volatility in recent years, has, in previous crises, been forced to agree to sharp rate hikes for restore stability. It had an impact on growth. This time, however, Erdogan insisted that rate hikes are not on the agenda. Speaking last week, he said he would not agree to “crush our people and our farmers” with high interest rates, adding that the cost of borrowing would drop further. The Turkish president argued that a weak pound would boost exports, investment and jobs. Economists say that even if parts of the strategy are successful, it will come at the cost of soaring inflation that threatens to seriously erode living standards.

