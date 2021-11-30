Inaugurating Tugu and Gongseng dams in East Java, Jokowi hopes agricultural activities will increase

TRENGGALEK, KOMPAS.com – President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo inaugurated the Tugu dam in the Regency of Trenggalek, East Java and the Gongseng Dam in the Bojonegoro Regency virtually, Tuesday (11/30/2021).

Jokowi arrived in the Tugu Dam area around 11:00 WIB.

After seeing the area around the dam, Jokowi took the time to have a dialogue with a number of representatives of farmers from the area around the dam, and continued the inauguration.

Jokowi said, Monument dam of Trenggalek can provide irrigation benefits with an area of ​​1250 hectares of agricultural land.

Also read: Trenggalek BPBD asks residents of 10 districts to beware of landslide potential

The existence of the Tugu dam can also reduce the impact of flooding in the Trenggalek region.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail

“It has a capacity of 12 million cubic meters and offers irrigation benefits of 1,250 hectares,” Jokowi said in his brief remarks.

Jokowi explained that the construction of the Tugu Dam, which is located on the side of the Trenggalek-Ponorogo main road, has a flooded area of ​​41.8 hectares.

Construction has been carried out by the Ministry of the PUPR since January 2014.

“The Tugu Dam was built at a cost of Rs 1,690 billion,” he said.

After inaugurating the Tugu Dam, Jokowi then virtually inaugurated the Gongseng Dam.

Also Read: Weathered Trenggalek School Roof Collapsed in Rain, Students Moved to Study in Musala