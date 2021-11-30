Trump called his aides hours before the Capitol riot to discuss how to stop Biden’s victory | Attack on the US Capitol





Hours before the deadly attack on the United States Capitol this year, Donald Trump made several calls from the White House to senior lieutenants at the Willard Hotel in Washington and discussed ways to prevent certification of electoral victory by Joe Bidens on January 6.

The former president first told lieutenants that his vice president, Mike Pence, was reluctant to agree to the plan to commandeer his largely ceremonial role at the joint session of Congress in a way that would allow Trump to retain the presidency for a second term. .

But as Trump briefed them on the situation with Pence, he asked his lieutenants how to prevent Bidens certification from taking place on January 6 and delay the certification process to get more voters lists for Trump sent to the government. Congress.

The former president’s remarks came as part of strategic discussions he had from the White House with Willard’s lieutenants, a team led by Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn and the strategist of Trump, Steve Bannon, on Deferral of Certification.

Several sources, speaking to the Guardian on condition of anonymity, described Trump’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump’s remarks reveal a direct line from the White House and the Willard command center. The conversations also show that Trump’s thoughts appear to be in line with the motives of the pro-Trump mob who carried out the attack on Capitol Hill and halted Bidens’ certification, until it was then ratified by Congress.

Former presidents call the Willard hotel over certification shutdown Bidens is increasingly at the center of the House Special Committees’ investigation into the Capitol attack as it raises the specter of a possible link between Trump and the insurgency.

Several lawyers for Trump at the Willard that night deny that Trump sought to stop the certification of Bidens’ election victory. They say they only considered delaying Bidens’ certification at the request of state lawmakers due to voter fraud.

The former president made several calls to Willard’s lieutenants the day before January 6. He telephoned lawyers and lay people separately, as Giuliani didn’t want lay people involved in legal appeals and compromising solicitor-client privilege.

Trump’s call for lieutenants came a day after Eastman, a late addition to Trump’s legal team, explained in a Jan. 4 meeting at the White House how he believed Pence might usurp his role. in order to prevent Bidens certification from occurring during the joint session. .

Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

At the meeting, which was held in the Oval Office and attended by Trump, Pence, Pences chief of staff Marc Short, and his legal adviser, Greg Jacob, Eastman presented a note explaining how Pence could fit into certification and delay the process.

The memo describes several ways for Pence to requisition his role in the joint session, including holding the House election or adjourning the session to give states time to send voters lists for Trump on the basis of voter fraud, according to Eastman’s preference.

Then-Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen and his predecessor Bill Barr, both of whom were appointed by Trump, had previously determined that there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to alter the election outcome from 2020.

Eastman told The Guardian last month that the note only presented scenarios and was not intended as advice. The advice I gave the vice president very explicitly was that I didn’t think he had the power to just declare which voters to count, Eastman said.

Trump grabbed the memo first reported by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their book Peril and pushed Pence to adopt the plans, which some of the Willard’s other lieutenants later told Trump as legitimate means of overturning elections.

But Pence resisted Trump’s pleas and told him the next day in the Oval Office that Trump should count him among any plans he had to overturn the 2020 election results in the joint session because he hadn’t not intend to participate.

Trump was furious with Pence for refusing to do him one last favor when, at a critical juncture underpinning efforts to reinstall Trump as president, he telephoned Willard’s lieutenants between the end of the evening of Jan.5 and the early hours of January 6.

From the White House, Trump made several calls to lieutenants, including Giuliani, Eastman, Epshteyn, and Bannon, who were crammed into suites equipped with espresso machines and coke in a mini-fridge in the northwest corner of the ‘hotel.

On calls, the former president first recounted what happened during the Oval Office meeting with Pence, informing Bannon and Willard’s lawyers that his vice president appeared ready to drop him during the joint session in several hours.

The former president would have liked to watch the insurgency unfold from the dining room

Arrogantly, Trump, for example, told Bannon de Pence his own way of communicating that Pence was unlikely to play ball in an exchange reported in Peril and confirmed by the Guardian.

But in at least one of those calls, Trump also asked Willard’s lawyers for ways to shut down the joint session to ensure Biden wouldn’t be certified as president on January 6, as part of a broader discussion of saving time to get states to send voters to Trump.

The fallback solution Trump and his lieutenants seemed to agree on was to cajole Republican members of Congress into raising enough objections that even without Pence adjourning the joint session, the certification process was delayed. for states to send Trump lists.

It was not clear whether Trump had discussed during the call the possibility of stopping Bidens certification by any means if Pence refused to fit into the process, but the former president would have liked to watch it. insurgency unfolding from the dining room.

But the fact that Trump considered ways to shut down the joint session may help explain why he was so reluctant to dismiss rioters and why Republican Senator Ben Sasse told Tory talk show host Hugh Hewitt that he had heard that Trump seemed delighted with the attack.

Trump’s senior lawyer at the Willard, Giuliani, appearing to follow this fallback plan, called at least one Republican senator later that evening, asking him to help keep Congress adjourned and delay the joint session beyond January 6.

In a voicemail message recorded around 7 p.m. on Jan.6 and reported by the Dispatch, Giuliani implored Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville to oppose 10 states Biden won after Congress convened at 8 p.m., a process that would have taken late 15 hours later, almost 7 hours. January.

The only strategy we can follow is to oppose many states and raise issues so that we can jump into tomorrow ideally until the end of tomorrow, said Giuliani.

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington disputed the account of Trump’s call after it was posted. This is totally untrue, Harrington said, without giving details. Giuliani did not respond to a request for comment. Eastman, Epshteyn and Bannon declined to comment.

Trump made several calls the day before the Capitol attack from the White House residence, his preferred workplace, as well as the West Wing, but was not sure where he telephoned his principals. lieutenants of Willard.

The White House residence and its yellow oval room, a Trump favorite, are important because communications there, including from a desk phone, are not automatically recorded in documents sent to the National Archives after the end of an administration.

But even if Trump called his West Wing lieutenants, the select committee might not be able to fully uncover the extent of his involvement in the events of January 6, unless House investigators obtain the testimonials from people familiar with the calls.

This difficulty arises because calls from the White House are not necessarily taped, and the detailed tapes of the calls that the select committee is pursuing to free the National Archives from Trump’s objections to executive privilege, only show the destination of the calls.

House select committee investigators this month opened a new line of inquiry into activities at the Willard Hotel, directly across from the White House, issuing subpoenas to Eastman and the former commissioner New York Police Officer Bernard Kerik, assistant to Giuliani.

Select committee chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement the panel was pursuing Trump officials at the Willard to find out all the details of their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were speaking to in the White House and in Congress. . .

