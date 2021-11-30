Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi writes to Prime Minister Modi, urges him to renounce farmers’ debts





Channi said banking or non-banking institutions should not knock on the doors of farmers or farm labor for the recovery. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to put in place a debt cancellation program to bail out farmers and farm workers from all of their debt. Channi also said his government would shoulder the state’s share of debt with the Center. Channi said it is the nation’s moral obligation to write off all of the farm debt. “A Central State has shared the scheme of an appropriate ratio spread over a certain time with appropriate modalities to be defined to manage this problem and put an end once and for all to the debt of our farmers and farm workers”, a- he declared. “CM says this great nation, which they have served for decades, now has a moral obligation to write off all farm debt. A shared Central State agenda is needed to end the debt of our farmers and our farm labor force once and for all, ”the Chief Minister’s office said. CM says this great nation, which they have served for decades, now has a moral obligation to write off all farm debt. A shared agenda between the center and the state is needed to end the debt of our farmers and our farm labor force once and for all.

(2/2) – CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) November 30, 2021 The letter comes a day after Parliament passed a bill to repeal the three farm laws. In the letter, Channi said farmers’ leaders recently met with him in Chandigarh and urged him to give up farm debt. “With your announcement of the revocation of the three farm laws, farmers and the government have taken one step closer to resolving some major outstanding issues that have taken center stage with the demand for the repeal of three farm laws . The main one being farm debt, ”Channi said in her letter. He said farmers have been crippled under a mountain of debt. “However, while ensuring food security, our pride-motivated farmers found themselves crippled under the weight of a mountain of debt. When working on the ground, their sons defended the sensitive boundaries of their lives, ”he said. Channi said banking or non-banking institutions should not knock on the doors of farmers or farm laborers for the collection of farm loans which are the root cause of their suicides. Get live stock quotes from BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/industry/punjab-cm-charanjit-singh-channi-writes-to-pm-modi-urges-him-to-waive-farmers-debts/2379291/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos