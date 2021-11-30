“We will hold the Prime Minister responsible for every misery suffered by the masses”: Bilawal





PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing the 54th Founding Day of PPP in Peshawar on November 30, 2021. YouTube / HumNewsLivePPP is hosting the 54th Founding Day in Peshawar. Bilawal says the “real face” of tabeeli is historic unemployment. He says he will hold the government accountable to the local body polls.

PESHAWAR: The PPP and the masses will hold Prime Minister Imran Khan accountable for all the suffering he has suffered, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday.

Addressing the event on the 54th day of the founding of the PPP, Bilawal said that this “utter failure of a government” is ruling the country and “playing with the future of Pakistan and its people”.

“After three years every Pakistani realizes that the real face of ‘tabdeeli’ is rising inflation, historic poverty and historic unemployment. These are Khan’s antics, and this is ‘Naya Pakistan’,” said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman said that when the government continues “to wait for an arbitrator’s instructions” then pain is inflicted on the masses.

Speaking of the recently disappeared viral tapes, which allegedly featured ex-Pakistan Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and another PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, he said: “Let the conspirators plot their plots, let the people disclose tapes, we will fight with the people and foil any conspiracy. “

Bilawal, reciting a poetic verse for Prime Minister Imran Khan, said: “Tumse pehle wo jo aik shaks yahan takht nasheen tha, usko bhi apne khuda hone by itna he yaqeen tha (the person holding the reins in front of you, was sure to be a God, just like you). “

The PPP chairman told Prime Minister Imran Khan that “oppress people only to the extent that you yourself can bear it”, reminding the Prime Minister that the people who sat in his office earlier were also from opinion that the future of the country depended on them.

The PPP chairman said people who previously accused PPP leaders of corruption and “called on the courts to take action against them” are now certified “thieves”.

Bilawal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to end his “undemocratic methods”, as he vowed that in the next local elections the PPP and the masses would hold him accountable.

“Imran will not be allowed to escape. No planes will land late at night to take him to Saudi Arabia or London,” the prime minister warned.

Events

The PPP chairman announced that the party would hold protests across the country against the steadily rising oil price on December 10. On December 17, after Friday prayers, PPP workers would protest the ongoing gas crisis at their district headquarters.

Following these, a historic rally will be held in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, where a plan of action against the current government would also be announced.

