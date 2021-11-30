Media criticized Biden’s travel ban after calling Trump restrictions racist





Media headlines November 29

In today’s media, a guest on “Good Morning America” ​​fears the omicron variant may harm Biden’s economic “progress”, CNN gets toast for a tweet about the attack on the Waukesha parade, and a New York Times columnist says he has a “high tolerance” for inflation.

President Biden has imposed a travel ban on several African countries following the new strain of the coronavirus, the omicron variant, despite his predecessor calling his predecessor “racist” and “xenophobic” for imposing his own travel restrictions – a step backwards largely ignored by the media.

In 2017, President Trump imposed travel restrictions on six predominantly Muslim countries due to improper control concerns. The liberal media often called it “the ban on Muslims”. When Covid began to spread around the world in early 2020, Trump would then block travel from China and six other countries, including Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. Biden, a presidential candidate at the time, suggested Trump’s actions were “xenophobic.”

“We are in the middle of a crisis with the coronavirus,” Biden tweeted the day after Trump imposed travel restrictions from China to the United States. He is the worst person possible to lead our country through a global health emergency. “

Biden also called Trump’s temporary ban on African countries a “shame.”

Protesters shout slogans during a protest against the travel ban against Donald Trump outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, January 29, 2017. REUTERS / Chris Aluka Berry – RC1EA8388A00

But now as president, Biden seems to be taking a similar course. The first cases of the omicron variant are expected to originate in southern Africa. Biden announced on Friday that the United States would restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The ban began on Monday.

When Trump’s travel ban was announced, the media had some sort of collapse and suggested it was a racist move. But the tone of this week’s headlines suggests they have a better understanding of Biden’s travel bans.

The TSA traveler screening area at Terminal 1 at JFK Airport is relatively empty, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New York City (AP Photo / Kathy Willens)

FLASHBACK: BIDEN SUGGESTED TRAVEL BAN FOR TRUMP CORONAVIRUS WAS XENOPHOPIC

Juxtaposed CNN articles on dueling travel bans showed the network to be much more respectful of Biden’s more recent restrictions.

The New York Times Opinion page ran an article titled “Racism at the Heart of Trump’s Travel Ban” in February 2020. But this week the newspaper published a milder headline, “US Bans travelers from 8 countries “.

DAN BONGINO TIP BIDEN’S, DEMOCRAT HYPOCRISY ON COVID-SIMILAR TRAVEL BAN ON TRUMP

Fox News contributor Joe Concha has tried to pinpoint why the press agrees with Biden’s ban.

“Because Joe Bidens’ ban comes from a good decent place in an effort to save lives, when Trump just did it as an excuse to ban people from coming here,” Concha told Fox News Digital . “As sophomoric and ridiculous as these arguments are in applying the motif, there are actually enough viewers and readers willing to believe this.”

Biden “reproduces what he himself called racist,” “Unfiltered” host Dan Bongino said on Saturday while denouncing the hypocrisy of the media.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones also questioned where the outraged headlines were.

“Traditional media never disappoints,” Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center told Fox News Digital. “They continue to perform their role of public relations staff for the Biden administration. The omicron variant has been identified in at least a dozen countries so far. Almost all of them were not included in Biden’s list of countries where it has blocked travel. The main reason South Africa has been blocked is because it has actually identified the virus. Yet the press has refused to call Biden in the same way it has ‘she did to President Donald Trump. “

“Left-wing journalists continue to obey my rule of media coverage: whatever is on the left is right and whatever is right is wrong,” he concluded.

President Biden speaks on the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dining Room of the White House on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon) (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

During his Monday press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that Biden was criticizing Trump’s “xenophobic tweet” and not the travel restrictions themselves. Media watchers rejected this explanation.

Andrew Mark Miller of Fox News contributed to this report.

