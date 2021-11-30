‘Nu’ is too easily confused with new, and Xi has not been used because it is a common surname, ”WHO said Photo by Li Xueren / Xinhua via AP

Content of the article Speculation arose when the World Health Organization ignored the expected continuation of the Greek alphabet to name the new variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa last week. Like the other Beta and Delta variants, the next names were to be Nu and Xi, but the organization opted for Omicron instead.

Content of the article The WHO clarified in a statement to The Associated Press on Saturday that Nu is too easily mistaken for new, and Xi was not used because it is a common last name. The world organization has said that a general rule of thumb when naming diseases is to avoid offending cultural, social, national, regional, occupational or ethnic groups. Critics immediately questioned whether the move was an effort to avoid offending Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Former President Donald Trump had fanned the flames of anti-Asian sentiment by calling COVID-19 a Chinese virus or Wuhan virus, despite a continued global effort to reject the stigma surrounding his name. His son, Donald Trump Junior, is still fanning the flames.

Content of the article As far as I’m concerned the original [name] will always be the Xi variant, he said in a tweet.

Content of the article In a similar tweet, Republican Senator Ted Cruz suggested that naming the new variant Omicron showed the WHO was afraid of the Chinese Communist Party. If the WHO is so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party, how can it be trusted to call it the next time it tries to cover up a catastrophic global pandemic? https://t.co/wURdLcdqw2 Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 26, 2021

Content of the article In May, the international health organization declared its adoption of the Greek alphabet system for naming variants of the virus, saying it was easier to say and remember. Data from the Ministry of Public Security suggests that the Chinese president’s surname is the 708th most common surname in the country. But, according to Forebears, a geographically indexed source for family history research, Mu the latter variant named after a Greek letter is a more common surname than Xi. The WHO has faced widespread criticism of its handling of China throughout the pandemic and accusations that it has bowed to pressure from China. This includes its investigation into the origins of the virus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019. A WHO investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology, located near the now infamous Wuhan market where the virus is believed to have first appeared, revealed the WHO team of scientists only spent four hours in the facility and their chaperoned investigation was limited to interviews with laboratory staff. Omicron mild so far, experts say, but WHO calls for caution Can the WHO be trusted on the origins of COVID-19? The serious flaws in his report on China With additional reports from National post.

