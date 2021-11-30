Connect with us

Politics

WHO ignored Nu and Xi to avoid offending culture by naming new variant

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 


‘Nu’ is too easily confused with new, and Xi has not been used because it is a common surname, ”WHO said

Author of the article:

Lynn chaya

Release date :

November 29, 2021 4 hours ago 2 minutes to read 128 reviews

Critics have questioned whether the name of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron instead of Xi was an effort by the World Health Organization to avoid offending Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Critics have questioned whether the name of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron instead of Xi was an effort by the World Health Organization to avoid offending Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo by Li Xueren / Xinhua via AP

Speculation arose when the World Health Organization ignored the expected continuation of the Greek alphabet to name the new variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa last week. Like the other Beta and Delta variants, the next names were to be Nu and Xi, but the organization opted for Omicron instead.

The WHO clarified in a statement to The Associated Press on Saturday that Nu is too easily mistaken for new, and Xi was not used because it is a common last name.

The world organization has said that a general rule of thumb when naming diseases is to avoid offending cultural, social, national, regional, occupational or ethnic groups.

Critics immediately questioned whether the move was an effort to avoid offending Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Former President Donald Trump had fanned the flames of anti-Asian sentiment by calling COVID-19 a Chinese virus or Wuhan virus, despite a continued global effort to reject the stigma surrounding his name.

His son, Donald Trump Junior, is still fanning the flames.

As far as I’m concerned the original [name] will always be the Xi variant, he said in a tweet.

In a similar tweet, Republican Senator Ted Cruz suggested that naming the new variant Omicron showed the WHO was afraid of the Chinese Communist Party.

In May, the international health organization declared its adoption of the Greek alphabet system for naming variants of the virus, saying it was easier to say and remember.

Data from the Ministry of Public Security suggests that the Chinese president’s surname is the 708th most common surname in the country.

But, according to Forebears, a geographically indexed source for family history research, Mu the latter variant named after a Greek letter is a more common surname than Xi.

The WHO has faced widespread criticism of its handling of China throughout the pandemic and accusations that it has bowed to pressure from China. This includes its investigation into the origins of the virus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019.

A WHO investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology, located near the now infamous Wuhan market where the virus is believed to have first appeared, revealed the WHO team of scientists only spent four hours in the facility and their chaperoned investigation was limited to interviews with laboratory staff.

With additional reports from National post.

comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil discussion forum and encourages all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour of moderation before appearing on the site. We ask that you keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications, you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, if there is an update to a comment thread that you are following, or if a user you are following. follow comments. Visit our Community rules for more information and details on how to adjust your E-mail The settings.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://nationalpost.com/news/world/who-skipped-over-nu-and-xi-to-avoid-causing-cultural-offence-in-naming-new-variant

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: