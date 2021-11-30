Punjab CM Channi writes to Prime Minister Modi to demand full debt relief for farmers | India News

Chandigarh: A day after parliament passed a bill to repeal agricultural laws, Punjab’s chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to demand full debt relief for farmers and farmers. agricultural workers.

Channi also said his government was prepared to share part of the cost of debt cancellation with the Center.

He said farmer leaders recently met him in Chandigarh with their demands and that only one major outstanding issue was farm debt.

“With your announcement of the revocation of the three farm laws, farmers and the government have taken one step closer to resolving some major outstanding issues that have taken center stage with the demand for the repeal of three farm laws . The main one being farm debt, “Channi said in his letter to the prime minister.

There is a silver lining after the Indian government’s change of stance, he wrote.

“Mr. Prime Minister, the farmers of Punjab are the ones who have taken up the gauntlet of food security for the nation and have become the bulwark of the green revolution. Today’s filled godowns are a testament to their hard work …

“However, while ensuring food security, our pride-motivated farmers found themselves crippled under the weight of a mountain of debt. When they worked hard on the soil, their sons defended sensitive borders with their life, ”Channi wrote in the letter.

India is indebted to these sons of the soil, he said.

“I firmly believe that this great nation, which they have served for decades, now has a moral obligation to shake off its inertia and completely erase farm debt, including that of farm laborers.”

The chief minister said that no banking or non-banking institution should knock on the doors of “our farmers or the farm labor force for the recovery of agricultural loans which are the root cause of their suicides and stress in the country. the rural economy “.

“I therefore invite you to accept my proposal for full debt relief for farmers and farm workers. My government is ready to shoulder our share of this debt burden with the Indian government,” Channi said. in the letter.

“A Central State-shared program of an appropriate ratio spread over a period of time with appropriate modalities must be developed to deal with this problem and end the debt of our farmers and farm workers once and for all,” he said. he declared.

The chief minister stressed that despite the stressed income of the state government, “no sacrifice would be great enough than the weight of this moral obligation that we owe to the peasant fraternity”.

“Let’s make a fresh start and work towards improving the entire agricultural ecosystem in Punjab in particular and the nation in general. As stakeholders, we stand ready to engage in any new agreement. mutually decided among all stakeholders, ”Channi urged. Prime Minister.

Emphasizing that some people will “be interviewing us with economic records in hand,” Channi said: “But sir, remember that tomorrow when neither you nor I are here, we will be judged. There will be an account.”

“Let history judge us by our actions and that when the time to reckon came we did not tremble with fear but boldly turned the tide,” he wrote.

