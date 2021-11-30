Trump should focus on women and minorities as potential 2024 VP choice: report





Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump will likely look to women, conservatives of color and close advisers to choose his vice-presidential running mate if he runs for the White House in 2024, according to Politico.

As former Vice President Mike Pence continues to praise Trump’s legislative achievements and explore his own possible campaign in 2024, the former president who clashed with Pence over the certification of the election victory of current president Joe Biden is about to make a vice president pick on his own terms.

With an overwhelming majority of Tories in Trump’s corner, he doesn’t need to pick a No.2 to fill Republicans’ major loopholes.

Tony Fabrizio, who was Trump’s top pollster in 2016 and 2020, told Politico the former president would have more “wiggle room” in his potential selection in 2024.

“He’s not necessarily trying to balance the ticket geographically, but what he can do is choose to balance gender, race, ethnicity with a lot of different pathways there,” he said. -he declares. “It could be anything from a Tim Scott in South Carolina to an Asian American in California, someone from Hispanic in Texas. There are so many choices and paths. And there are many ways. time to go. “

Trump recently met Scott, one of the country’s most prominent black Republicans, in Palm Beach.

“It was a really warm interaction,” a Republican spectator told Politico. “Scott was suitably deferential without being rude, like some people are. There was definitely chemistry there.”

Scott saw his stock rise in GOP circles after he rebutted the party at President Joe Biden’s first joint speech to Congress. In the third quarter of 2021, the senator raised $ 8.4 million.

The Palmetto state lawmaker, due for re-election in 2022, also visited the first presidential candidate states of Iowa and New Hampshire this year.

Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone compared the campaign’s early moves to an attempt as Trump’s vice-presidential pick.

“It’s a hearing and Trump is paying attention to it,” he told Politico. “There’s no question that presidential candidates really run for vice-president all the time.”

He stressed: “The key is to give the impression that you are not running for the vice-presidency.”

Among Trumpworld, there is a feeling that a black running mate could reduce Democratic advantages with this critical slice of the electorate and that a Hispanic running mate could bolster GOP support in states like Arizona, Florida, Nevada. and Texas.

Some in the former president’s orbit have pointed to Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuez of Florida who serves under Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 candidate as a Republican to watch.

However, in recent months, Trump has reportedly viewed DeSantis as an emerging threat to his claim on the 2024 nomination.

“Trump thinks he created DeSantis,” a Trump adviser told Politico. “Trump sees him as a competitor. And he won’t have someone with better numbers.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, both staunch conservatives, have generated buzz as potential candidates, according to the report.

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, has publicly criticized Trump in the past, which appears to have dampened the buzz around her name.

And Politico noted the lack of fervor for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem among insiders linked to the former president.

Trump could also choose to choose a close ally like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as his running mate, according to the report.

“Don’t rule out a consigliere path for the vice president, a Meadows guy,” a GOP source told Politico.

