Boris Johnson says everyone over 18 will be offered a Covid booster within two months

The prime minister said temporary vaccination centers “will pop up like Christmas trees” in a bid to tackle the new Omicron Covid variant.

“We have already made nearly 18 million boosters across the UK, but we have millions more to do to protect the most vulnerable,” Johnson said at a press conference in Downing Street on Tuesday.

He confirmed that anyone who qualifies will receive a callback offer within two months and people will be asked to book by age range.

“We will be moving the cohorts down quickly and together with the decentralized administrations we want to increase capacity across the UK to the levels we achieved in the previous vaccination effort,” Johnson continued.

“We will do our utmost to ensure that everyone who qualifies is offered this booster in just over two months.

He said new temporary vaccination centers “will spring up like Christmas trees” with the support of 400 military personnel and volunteers to help the NHS in the rapid deployment.

Johnson, 57, has yet to receive a booster but confirmed he will receive his on Thursday.

“Whenever your turn comes, get your reminder and ask your friends and family to do the same,” he urged.

“It’s time for another big British vaccination effort. We have done it before and we will do it again, and not giving this virus a second chance.”

The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) has recommended that all adults over 18 be allowed to receive their Covid-19 booster dose just three months after their second dose.

The initially proposed interval was six months, but the program was accelerated in response to the discovery of the new omicron variant.

Ministers said people would be called in to jab “at the appropriate time” with doses offered by age group, decreasing in five-year intervals.

Speaking alongside Johnson at Tuesday’s press conference, Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, said staff “were now working at breakneck speed to respond to this, the biggest change in eligibility since the launch of the program “.

“Following the advice of the JCVI, we will first vaccinate the most vulnerable, then we will open more, as we did in the first waves of the program,” she said.

“We’ll let you know when it’s your turn to accept the offer. We intend to ensure that everyone eligible for a reminder receives the change to reserve one before the end of January. “

Earlier on Tuesday, Health Minister Gillian Keegan said the government aims to provide around 3.5 million booster shots each week as part of efforts to prevent a new wave of infection from the new variant. during the winter.

Health officials have identified 14 cases of the new variant across the UK. Due to concern over Omicron’s transmissibility, Boris Johnson has introduced new coronavirus restrictions in England, including a return to the mandatory wearing of face coverings in shops and on public transport.

All travelers arriving to the UK from abroad will now also need to take a Covid PCR test within two days of arrival and self-isolate until they test negative, regardless of their status vaccine.

NHS tracking and traceability will also require people identified as ‘close contact’ of anyone infected with the Omicron variant to self-isolate for ten days, regardless of their vaccination status.

Earlier, Johnson rejected suggestions from Dr Jenny Harries, head of the UK’s Health Security Agency, that people should limit the number of people they socialize with as Christmas approaches.

He told reporters that the government “is not changing the guidelines on how you should fundamentally live your life … Provided people continue to be careful and sane, we believe this is the right approach.”

