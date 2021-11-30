Politics
Turkish lira slips after Erdogan doubles rate policy
Turkish Lira Image Bank
your senses
The Turkish lira slipped to near an all-time high on Tuesday after further statements from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposing any interest rate hikes.
The currency hit a low of 13.24 per dollar in afternoon trading, approaching its latest all-time low of around 13.45 per greenback, following further concerns about the country’s monetary policy. countries and concerns about the omicron variant of Covid-19. The lira spiral has been staggering, from around 8.5 per dollar at the end of August to over 13 per dollar in just three months.
Erdogan has consistently refused to raise interest rates to suppress double-digit inflation, and the pound’s value has fallen in recent years largely because of it. Inflation in Turkey is now around 20%. Erdogan fired three central bank chiefs for disagreeing with his belief that rates should not be raised.
“I have always argued for lower interest rates and repeated that rates should be lower. I have never advocated and will not argue for an interest rate hike,” Erdogan said on Sunday by the Turkish press.
Economic experts and former country officials have openly advocated for the president to change course, as it is commonly believed that he actually has power over central bank monetary policy decisions rather than independence. form the bank. But Erdogan has long held the unusual belief that higher interest rates cause inflation, rather than lower it.
“Interest rates are the reason, inflation is the result. My point has not changed, I still defend it, I believe in it,” said the president.
Investors seem to have a very different view, based on last week’s massive selloff that took the pound to its latest all-time low. The lira “is now firmly in crisis territory,” analysts at London-based Capital Economics wrote at the time, adding that “higher inflation and tighter domestic financial conditions are likely to undermine the recovery of the economy. Turkey”.
The pound crisis casts a shadow on positive GDP growth
Turkey reported positive GDP growth figures this week, but the pain of a weakened currency outweighs the positive news, said Tim Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.
“Lower rates could generate high real GDP growth, but at the cost of a weaker currency, higher inflation and longer-term concerns about macro-financial stability,” Ash wrote in a commentary. note Tuesday.
Turkey’s GDP growth was an impressive expansion of 7.4% in the third quarter year-on-year and 2.7% from the previous quarter, driven by household and government consumption and exports. But the currency crisis and soaring inflation mean those numbers are far from complete.
“We think the GDP figures released today tell us little about the pace of economic activity going forward, as the recent decline in the lira is likely to have a significant impact on economic activity.” , wrote Goldman Sachs analysts.
However, the bank is revising its growth forecast for 2021 up 1 percentage point to 10.5%. At the same time, Goldman is revising its growth forecast for 2022 downwards by half a point to 3.5% over one year.
There were also unconfirmed reports on Tuesday of local average that the head of markets of the Turkish central bank Doruk Kucuksarac had resigned, someone Ash described as a “credible” figure. The resignation has not been officially announced.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/30/turkish-lira-slides-after-erdogan-doubles-down-on-rates-policy-.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]