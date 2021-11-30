Turkish lira slips after Erdogan doubles rate policy

The Turkish lira slipped to near an all-time high on Tuesday after further statements from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposing any interest rate hikes.

The currency hit a low of 13.24 per dollar in afternoon trading, approaching its latest all-time low of around 13.45 per greenback, following further concerns about the country’s monetary policy. countries and concerns about the omicron variant of Covid-19. The lira spiral has been staggering, from around 8.5 per dollar at the end of August to over 13 per dollar in just three months.

Erdogan has consistently refused to raise interest rates to suppress double-digit inflation, and the pound’s value has fallen in recent years largely because of it. Inflation in Turkey is now around 20%. Erdogan fired three central bank chiefs for disagreeing with his belief that rates should not be raised.

“I have always argued for lower interest rates and repeated that rates should be lower. I have never advocated and will not argue for an interest rate hike,” Erdogan said on Sunday by the Turkish press.

Economic experts and former country officials have openly advocated for the president to change course, as it is commonly believed that he actually has power over central bank monetary policy decisions rather than independence. form the bank. But Erdogan has long held the unusual belief that higher interest rates cause inflation, rather than lower it.