Pakistani model removes bareheaded photos in Kartarpur Sahib, apologizes for hurting religious feelings





Pakistani police learned of the case and opened an investigation into the incident

File image of Pakistani model Sauleha. ANI

A “bareheaded” photo shoot of Pakistani models at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur has created controversy for hurting the religious feelings of the Sikh community. The model, who has now deleted her photos, has apologized on her official Instagram account following the outcry.

Pakistani model Sauleha had done a photoshoot for clothing brand, Mannat Clothing, which shared her bareheaded photos on their Instagram page on Monday.

The photos were heavily criticized by social media users and Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed his displeasure with the photos. He tweeted, tagging Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and said immediate action should be taken against her.

Such behavior and act in the pious place of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is totally unacceptable! Can she dare to do the same in her religious place in Pakistan? @ImranKhanPTI @GovtofPakistan shd tk immediate action to stop this trend of treating Sri Kartarpur Sahib like a picnic spot by the people of Pak pic.twitter.com/AwyIkmqgbC

Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 29, 2021

Many social media users pointed out that it is necessary to cover your head in the Gurdwara, and the model hurt religious feelings.

Sauleha, in her apology note, said the photos were not part of her photoshoot. She had gone to Kartarpur to learn more about the history and learn more about the Sikh community. Sauleh added that she had no intention of hurting anyone and that she is sorry that she inadvertently did so.

She also mentioned in her Instagram post that she respects Sikh culture very much and will refrain from doing such acts in the future. See his post here:

Pakistani police learned of the case and started an investigation into the incident.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary also tweeted on Monday, saying the model and designer both need to apologize to the Sikh community for hurting religious feelings.

Designer and model must apologize to the Sikh community #KartarPurSahib is a religious symbol, not a movie set. https://t.co/JTkOyveXvn

Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 29, 2021

