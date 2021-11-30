PM Modi brought a revival of Kashi after 352 years: CM Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sworn and made the rebirth of Kashi Vishwanath Temple a reality after 354 years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Aurangazeb destroyed the temple which stood until then in 1669, after which Ahilya Bai Holkar rebuilt it much later. During his two-day visit to the Prime Minister’s constituency last weekend to oversee preparations for the inauguration of the Kashi Corridor project, Adityanath said that the last time such a restoration of the shrine’s glory had happened when Ahilya Bai Holkar built and rejuvenated the temple. , as reported.

And this story of renewal will be told to the inhabitants of the ancient city by two teams of 200 men and women, as instructed by the Chief Minister.

In a meeting with officials for the preparations for the inauguration ceremony, Adityanath said that a Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Yatra will be held from December 13 to January 14.

After the inauguration on December 13, Adityanath said that each house in Kashi will receive special prasad on December 14, 15 and 16.

PM Modi will conduct rituals according to customs in the Holy of holies on the inauguration day and the people of Kashi will undertake a special cleaning of their homes on that day and light lamps which will soon be communicated to the residents.

The deadline for repairing and rehabilitating roads in all rural and urban areas has been set for November 30, the CM said, while instructing the beautification and lighting of all Ganges and Ghats ghats and important buildings and monuments from December 12 to 14. .

He asked the district officials to prepare a digital map of the city. Digital donation facilities will be provided at the temple. The Bhajan sessions will be organized in each neighborhood by Keerthan Mandalis, who will also be congratulated by the Ministry of Culture.

Students from the BHU Fine Arts Department beautify facilities at major city junctions. Quizzes on the city’s development will also be held, Adityanath said, adding that cultural programs will be held throughout the city for a month after the inauguration.