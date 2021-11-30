Former Pentagon chief says Defense Department is censoring tumultuous details of Trump’s presidency





The former Pentagon chief sued the Defense Department, accusing the government of blocking the publication of a new book revealing the tumultuous consequences of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Mark Esper has filed a complaint against his former employer for allegedly blocking publication of large swathes in his upcoming memoir, A Sacred Oath.

Mr Esper filed a complaint this week after his direct appeals to current Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin failed to prevent the Pentagon from blocking the content.

“Some requested deletions have instructed me not to quote former President Trump and others in meetings, not to describe conversations between the former president and me, and not to use certain verbs or nouns to describe historical events, ”Mr. Esper wrote, according to the court. file obtained by The Independent.

“For me to write or modify all the elements currently required by the [Defence] not only far exceeds the goal of the process, but it would be a grave injustice to important moments in history that the American people must know and understand, “he added.

The book, slated for release in May next year, covers Mr Espers’ time as Secretary of the Army in 2017 until he was sacked, by tweet, as secretary. at La Défense in the days following the 2020 presidential election.

Mr. Esper said in a statement that the “full and unvarnished accounting” of this period and that the current Pentagon leadership were arbitrarily violating their First Amendment rights without giving a reason.

“My memoir A Sacred Oath offers important details and new perspectives on many of the most controversial events that have occurred during the tumultuous second half of the Trump administration,” he said.

Pentagon chief spokesman John F Kirby said the agency was aware of Mr Espers’ concerns but would not comment on a disputed case.

As with all of these reviews, the department takes seriously its obligation to balance national security with the narrative desire of the authors, Kirby told The New York Times, which was the first to report the lawsuit on Sunday.

According to the lawsuit, many of the redacted material included widely reported material already in the public domain, including some released by the Defense Ministry itself.

