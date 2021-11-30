Chinese leaders closely linked to Uyghur cultural genocide in new report on leaked documents





A recently leaked stash of documents allegedly links top Chinese Communist leaders with the re-education and relocation of the Uyghur population and other minorities in Xinjiang province, according to reports. The newspapers revealed how the Beijing administration cracked down on the community in accordance with speeches made by President Xi Jinping. Entitled Xinjiang papers, the documents indicate that a set of digital files was leaked to the Uyghur court in London in September this year. The documents were first reported in 2019 by The New York Times, but the new cache contains new information. Covered on 51 pages, the documents show how the Chinese administration planned for security, control of the population explosion and the punishment of the Uyghur population and includes three speeches by Xi. The document says almost all of the information is classified as confidential and contains highly sensitive and relevant information about Beijing’s Xinjiang policy. The three speeches of Chinese President (more precisely: Secretary General) Xi Jinping are classified top secret, according to the file. They show how the top leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sought to re-educate and relocate the Uyghur population in an effort to correct the imbalance between the Uyghur and Han populations in the Chinese province. Nearly three million surplus rural workers have been transferred to full-time jobs in an attempt to keep Uyghurs from having nothing to do and then easily being exploited by criminals, according to the document. The document said the Chinese president had indicated that the unemployed are likely to create problems and that with employment, companies can give way to ethnic mixing and allow workers to resist religious extremism. Xi is also said to have pushed for the construction and production corps in Xinjiang to play a role in optimizing the population’s resources and then becoming a staging area in the heart of the Uyghurs. The target for doing so has been set at 2030, according to 21 other classified central government documents disclosed, according to the newspapers. German scholar Adrian Zenz, who authenticated the documents, said they showed Chinese leadership’s long-term intention to commit cultural genocide and safeguard the CCP government,The Guardian reported. One of the speeches quoted in the documents showed how the Chinese president fought for population proportion and population security as important foundations for long-term peace and stability. This was later quoted verbatim by an official from the Xinjian who said that the share of Han population in the area was too small. The documents also showed how Xi called religious extremism a potent psychedelic drug in a warning and called for reforms through education, pitting it against the practice of arresting and releasing people. . This is probably a reference to re-education and detention camps. Religious extremism is a potent psychedelic drug. Under its toxic influence, some people are obsessed with martyrdom, the document says. He added of Mr. Xis’ speech: When committing violent and terrorist crimes, these people often lose their lives because of their stubborn resistance for fear of not dying. Some people, even entire families, become reckless criminals. Another speech stated that religious extremism embodies pathological dangers to humans, requiring related treatment and immunization of the population against its dangers (aka various forms of rehabilitation).

