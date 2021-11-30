Pakistani ministers ask model and marque to apologize for bareheaded photoshoot in Gurudwara





A model and the clothing brand she supports have apologized to Pakistan’s Sikh community for a photoshoot with a gurudwara as a backdrop.

As the woman did not cover her head while having her photograph taken, the religious feelings of the Sikh community were hurt.

The images appeared on social media on Monday and sparked controversy.

The model wore a red kurta and pants with dupatta. The shooting was carried out in front of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartapur in the Narowal district of the Punjab province in Pakistan.

The case resumed when Indian journalist Ravinder Singh Robin tweeted on Tuesday, Bare Head Modeling for Women’s Clothing, at the premises of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in #KartarpurSahib in Pakistan, by a Lahorite woman, repeatedly injuring them. religious feelings of Sikhs. In addition, the images were uploaded to social media.

Robin tagged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and a Twitter account named Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in his tweet.

The journalists’ tweet received a response from the official Twitter account of the Punjab Police in Pakistan, which said the model was under investigation.

Punjab Police are investigating all aspects of this incident and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. The management of the brand and model concerned is under study. Places of worship of all religions are equally respectable, according to the tweet.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also responded to Robins’ tweet, saying the designer and model must apologize to the Sikh community #KartarPurSahib is a religious symbol, not a film set.

However, users trolled Chaudhry for posing his bare head in a gurudwara and posted photos of it.

Readers may recall that Fawad Chaudhry is often in the news in India for his mouth-to-mouth statements. In October, he left many amused when he said at a press conference that Imran Khan was so popular among the general public in India that if he held a rally in Delhi it would be more important than what Prime Minister Modi is doing.

In July, he said the coronavirus had spread to Pakistan because of Narendra Modi’s government.

Last year, Chaudhry admitted Pakistan’s hand in Pulwama’s attacks in the National Assembly, where he boasted that Pakistan had given India a proper response by entering their territory and attacking them. .

Hamne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara, he said, adding that the success in Pulwama was the success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. His statement sparked huge controversy before he retracted. The platform to withdraw his statement was provided to Chaudhry by Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

Pakistani daily The Dawn reported on Wednesday that Robin’s tweet put the PTI government on its guard. Several ministers, including the Punjab’s chief minister, criticized the model and the photoshoot and ordered action against the staff, according to the report.

The newspaper said clothing brand Mannat apologized for the incident, saying: We accept our mistake that we should not have posted this content.

The model, Sauleha Imtiaz, wrote on her Instagram account that she had traveled to Kartapur to learn more about its history and the Sikh community. Recently I posted a photo on Instagram that wasn’t even part of a shoot or anything, she said, but I started to apologize for the hurt feelings.

