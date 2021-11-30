Covid news live: Boris Johnson says all adults will be offered a booster by the end of January





Boris Johnson says government won’t change Christmas socializing guidelines Boris Johnson said the NHS was once again coming back into the breach as he vowed vaccination centers would appear like Christmas trees as part of the UK’s recall campaign. The Prime Minister, speaking to the nation from Downing Street, was crafting measures to tackle growing fears over the new Omicron Covid variant. He said: were going to support the men and women in our NHS who have saved so many lives and run our uninterrupted vaccination program as they did, who are once again back in the breach. He added that his government would deploy at least 400 military personnel to help the NHS and the army with volunteer jabs. Meanwhile, the NHS has requested military assistance to help its attempt to more than double current Covid vaccination booster rates. Expanding the immunization schedule, to include all adults 18 and over, will also see the time between the second vaccine and booster shots cut from six to three months, meaning the NHS will need to immunize 13 million people in more than the 6 million already pledged during the winter. Sources attending an NHS webinar on Monday evening said The independent the Ministry of Defense has been contacted by NHS leaders to provide personnel support. Follow our live coverage below Key points Show last update



1638293066 Extremely frustrating uncertainty for night-time industries Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said the uncertainty was “extremely frustrating” after Dr Jenny Harries, head of the UK’s Health Security Agency, urged people not to socialize. ‘they don’t need it in the run-up to Christmas. “At a time when operating costs are at an all-time high, we are now faced with another ill-conceived government communication strategy that is having and will have a severe impact on businesses,” he said. “Christmas bookings and advance ticket sales have already been affected following the announcement of the new Omicron variant. “The government needs to recognize that while restrictions are not in place for the hospitality and nightlife sectors, we are reliving the moments in March 2020 when the Prime Minister asked people not to go to pubs, bars, clubs and theaters. “It is surreal and extremely frustrating to see health care counselors publicly telling people not to socialize, which creates unnecessary uncertainty for our clients and staff.” Tom ambroseNovember 30, 2021 5:24 PM 1638291507 Johnson’s press briefing is coming to an end The press conference ends with the Prime Minister providing an update on Storm Arwen, saying everything is being done to restore power to affected areas of the country. So a lot to digest from this briefing. Nothing more than ambitious plans to have all adults in the UK asked for a recall by the end of January. Follow for more reaction as you go. Tom ambroseNovember 30, 2021 4:58 PM 1638291092 PM: Another unlikely lockdown but excluding nothing The prime minister said he believed it was “extremely unlikely” that another lockdown would be needed, but was not ruling anything out. Boris Johnson told reporters at a Downing Street press briefing: “We haven’t ruled anything out, I have to tell you. “I think another lockdown like the one we’ve experienced before is extremely unlikely, I’ll be frank with you about that. But we’re keeping everything under constant review. “In our fight against the Delta variant, we think it went mostly our way or the way we intended, so although the cases remain high or high, you see a drop in admissions. in the hospital and a drop in the number of deaths, and that is the crucial thing that we have followed. “So at the moment we have seen no reason to go to Plan B but, as I have told you several times before, we need to keep this under review. “But the measures we are talking about to deal with Omicron are, as I said, separate.” Tom ambroseNovember 30, 2021 4:51 PM 1638290949 PM: We don’t want to cancel the nativity scenes this Christmas Boris Johnson has said the government does not want people to cancel Christmas parties or nurseries. He said at a press conference: “We don’t want people to cancel such events. We believe that the best thing for children is to be in school, as I have said to several. times throughout this pandemic. “What we are doing is trying to take a balanced and proportionate approach to the particular risk that appears to be posed by Omicron, or is certainly posed by Omicron, with particular emphasis on border measures. “And we think that’s the right way to go for now, until we know more and until we can get more boosters, like we said, in the arms of the people.” Tom ambroseNovember 30, 2021 4:49 PM 1638290868 PM: The restrictions will not be in place longer than necessary Boris Johnson has said the government will not keep additional restrictions on Covid longer than necessary. He said: “The measures we have put in place will not last a minute longer than we think are strictly necessary to protect public health.” NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard said she was confident all eligible people would be able to book a booster. “It is our clear intention to ensure that all eligible people have the opportunity to book this booster by the end of January,” she said. “It’s going to add up over the next few weeks and inevitably there will be things that will adapt and change as they go.” Tom ambroseNovember 30, 2021 4:47 PM 1638290724 Boris Johnson announces army has been called in to set up new vaccination clinics Boris Johnson announces military called in to set up new vaccination clinics as government combats omicron variant threat Tom ambroseNovember 30, 2021 4:45 PM 1638290402 PM: The Christmas holidays should go as planned Mr Johnson was asked if he agreed with Dr Jenny Harries, who urged people not to socialize if they didn’t need it as Christmas approached, and he was asked if the Christmas holidays were to be canceled. He replied: “So the answer is no. The guidelines remain the same and we try to take a balanced and proportionate approach. “We have put in place measures to combat Delta, which we believe are appropriate, and then we are putting in place more stringent measures to stop the rapid seeding of Omicron in this country in order to give ourselves the time we need to get the boosters and of course find out more. “ He called the new measures a “fair balance”. Tom ambroseNovember 30, 2021 4:40 PM 1638290351 University of Nottingham confirms student has Omicron variant The University of Nottingham has confirmed that one of its students has the Omicron variant. A spokesperson for the university said: “While we generally do not comment on individual cases, we can confirm that a student is among the growing number of people reporting cases of the Omicron variant nationwide. “The student has been off campus and self-isolated throughout the period of infection. We are supporting them in liaison with public health authorities and wish them a speedy recovery. “It underscores the importance of everyone following the new government restrictions introduced today.” The university currently has fewer than 20 cases of Covid-19 among a total student population of 35,000, with all affected self-isolating in accordance with national guidelines. Tom ambroseNovember 30, 2021 4:39 PM 1638290231 Video: Boris Johnson reveals all over 18s will be offered Covid booster jabs by January 31 Boris Johnson reveals all over 18s will be offered Covid booster shots by January 31 Tom ambroseNovember 30, 2021 4:37 PM 1638290184 All adults will be offered a Covid booster by the end of January, Boris Johnson confirms All adults will be able to get their booster shot by the end of January 2022, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. The Prime Minister confirmed that the vaccination program would take place in decreasing age groups, in five-year increments. He revealed that four hundred servicemen are being enlisted to help NHS efforts to speed up the national immunization program. He said: England will have over 1,500 community pharmacy sites, vaccinating people near you. All our sites will increase their capacity and we will create additional hospital centers in addition to those already active. Temporary vaccination centers will appear like Christmas trees and we will deploy at least 400 military personnel to support our NHS efforts, alongside volunteers. Tom ambroseNovember 30, 2021 4:36 PM

