President Jokowi has asked to remove Sri Mulyani from his post as finance minister, what’s new?





MPR Vice President Fadel Muhammad has called on President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to dismiss Finance Minister Sri Mulyani.

INDOSPORT.COM – MPR Vice President Fadel Muhammad asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to dismiss Finance Minister Sri Mulyani. Of course, the declaration was not launched without a clear reason. Sri Mulyani is also considered to have underestimated the MPR RI as a high state institution, especially often absent when invited to meetings. “The most disappointing thing was when we invited the MPR Banggar meeting and I was the coordinator, he was not present. “It’s okay, if the members of the Banggar president and others hold a meeting with the director general of the finance ministry, there is no problem,” Fadel said at the Senayan parliamentary complex, Jakarta on Tuesday. (11/30/21). Then, continued Fadel, Sri Mulyani also promised to hold meetings with the MPR RI 6 times, while only four have been carried out. In addition, Fadel Muhammad was also angry because the budget of the MPR RI had been cut by the Ministry of Finance. In fact, the highest state institution currently has 10 leaders, down from only five previously. “Now the budget of the MPR is limited even though there are 10 leaders, our budget has also decreased,” he explained. Therefore, the MPR leadership also proposed to the president to dismiss Sri Mulyani from her post as Minister of Finance (Menkeu) because she was seen as unethical and incompetent to carry out state policies. . Read the original news on Akurat.co Disclaimer : This article is a collaboration between Indosport.com and AkuratCo. Questions relating to writing, photos, videos, graphics and the entire content of the article are the responsibility of AkuratCo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indosport.com/ragam/20211130/presiden-jokowi-diminta-copot-sri-mulyani-sebagai-menkeu-ada-apa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos