It’s no secret: CIA book examines strained relationship with Trump





It’s not exactly classified information that former President Donald Trump and the intelligence community disagreed with. But in an updated book, Getting To Know The President, the story is told from the inside out.

The author is a former CIA officer, John Helgerson, who spent 38 years at the agency. The publisher is the CIA’s internal research center. And the book is available for free on the CIA website.

Helgerson gets right to the point: “For the intelligence community, the Trump transition [from candidate to president] was by far the most difficult of his historic experience briefing the new presidents. “

Helgerson says the only comparable case was that of President Richard Nixon, who deeply distrusted and fundamentally ignored intelligence agencies, while Trump regularly fought with them in public and private.

During his strained relationship with the national security community, Trump has scoured several National Security Advisers, Directors of National Intelligence, and Secretaries of Defense.

But that account cites insiders, like Trump’s regular briefer during the first two years of his presidency, CIA veteran Ted Gistaro. Gistaro said of Trump and the leather-bound informational book: “He touched it. He really doesn’t read anything.”

James Clapper was the director of national intelligence who was in charge of Trump’s briefing during his transition from candidate to president in late 2016 and early 2017. He said Trump was inclined to “take off on tangents; there could be eight or nine minutes of real intelligence in an hour of discussion. “

Clapper says the traditional way of doing business for the intelligence community has not worked well with Trump because he “was ‘without facts’, the evidence does not suit him.”

Former CIA official David Priess was brief during the administration of former President George W. Bush and wrote his own book on the subject, The President’s Book of Secrets.

He said the revelation that surprised him the most was that “President Trump, during the first weeks of his administration, was not briefed on the entire [CIA’s] covert action programs of the previous administration, which on inauguration day became President Trump’s covert action programs. “

Different chairs have different styles

The presidents all had their personal preferences for receiving the daily briefing. The end product is the work of the entire intelligence community, although the CIA plays the primary role in crafting the document under the oversight of the office of the director of national intelligence.

Some presidents prefer oral briefings, others like to read the printed version. President Barack Obama was the first to read it on an iPad.

But in general, presidents tended to receive the briefing every day of the week.

Trump received oral briefings two or three times a week at the start of his presidency.

“The one country that sparked the most discussions with the president during this period was China,” Helgerson writes. “North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs were priority topics… Likewise, coverage continued of developments in Ukraine and Russia; Trump has followed both closely. “

But in the latter part of his tenure, Trump’s routine only included two 45-minute briefings per week, Helgerson says.

The author says Trump did not receive intelligence briefings during the chaotic last month of his presidency, in late December 2020 until January 20 of this year.

“After the 2020 elections, the briefings also continued for some time. [CIA briefer Beth] Sanner informed the president before heading to Mar-a-Lago for the holidays, he said he would see her later. Briefings were scheduled to resume on January 6 but none were scheduled after the Capitol attack, “writes Helgerson.

The book is published by the CIA

Helgerson wrote the first edition of this book in 1996, while still working at the agency. (He retired in 2009.) He reviews intelligence briefings for presidential candidates and new presidents and has updated the book with each new administration. The new version is the fourth edition and includes a 40-page chapter devoted entirely to Trump.

The book is published by the Center for the Study of Intelligence of the CIA, essentially the research arm of the CIA, which publishes declassified documents in book form and on the CIA website.

This work is not entirely official documents, but it is insider testimony published with the blessing of the CIA.

Trump has had many battles with the intelligence community, and those over Russia have been the most monumental.

One of the most important dates was not January 6 of this year, when the Capitol was stormed, but four years earlier: January 6, 2017.

That day, after Trump won the election and two weeks before he was sworn in, top intelligence chiefs traveled from Washington to New York to brief the president-elect at Trump Tower.

Much of the discussion centered on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, with intelligence chiefs saying the evidence against Moscow was overwhelming.

But at the end of the meeting, then FBI Director James Comey spoke to Trump about the Steele dossier, produced by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

Comey stressed that the material was not from U.S. intelligence and the claims were unconfirmed, but that Trump should know the document was circulating so as not to be caught off guard.

As we have learned, the case was deeply problematic, with salacious claims having been discredited. But Trump always seemed to hold U.S. intelligence accountable, and that set the tone for a very strained relationship.

Greg Myre is a national security correspondent for NPR. Follow him @ gregmyre1.

