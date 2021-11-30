Trump denounces armed robberies | The hill





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpPence: Supreme Court has opportunity to right ‘historic wrong’ with ruling on abortion in armed robberies that have taken place across the country, calling on Democrats to take action to immediately stop the crimes.

If Democrats don’t immediately stop the armed robberies taking place in their cities, the National Guard must be called in. Such a thing has never happened in our country, Trump said in a statement.

A large number of stores are leaving San Francisco and other cities. Some chains are closing most of their stores, all of this is not even credible, he added.

The comments from the former presidents come as a number of cities across the country are seeing an increase in armed robberies, which were particularly common on Black Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported a spate of thefts in the city on Friday night, while a group of 20 to 30 people stole electronics and other merchandise from a Best Buy in Burnsville, Minnesota, Friday.

Early Thursday morning and early Friday morning, a Canada Goose store, Foot Locker store, North Face store and cell phone store in Chicago were all scenes of armed robberies.

Trump has championed a tough approach to crime during his tenure and during the election campaign. During the 2020 campaign, he blamed Democratic mayors for the riots that broke out in some cities during racial justice protests following the police murder of George Floyd.

The former president repeatedly tweeted “LAW & ORDER” at the time, threatened to deploy federal law enforcement to quell riots, and also made police defense a central part of his campaign. re-election campaign amid calls from the left to “define” the police.

