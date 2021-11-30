Turkish Economy Grows 7.4% in Q3, But Pound Crisis Risks Rise | Business and Economy News





Turkey’s economy outperformed most of its peers in the third quarter, but soaring inflation and a currency crisis could pose a threat to this recovery.

ThroughSelcan HacaogluBloomberg

Turkey’s economy edged out most of its peers to grow 7.4% in the third quarter, but surging inflation and the lira’s fall means the rise may be short-lived. Growth in the three months to September matched the median forecast of the nine economists polled by Bloomberg. Seasonally and working day adjusted figures showed a 2.7% expansion in the last quarter from the previous three months, when gross domestic product jumped 22% as the economy recovered from its worst phase of the pandemic. The pound weakened after the data was released, trading down 0.5% at 12.8884 against the dollar at 11:47 a.m. in Istanbul. The currency has hit a series of record lows in recent weeks as the central bank embarked on a cycle of interest rate cuts that boosted growth but hit incomes and rocked confidence. Investors have warned of further easing, arguing that uncontrolled inflation will ultimately act as a drag on growth, and even drag the economy into recession. With the current massive sell-off in the pound, similar to the 2018 episode that triggered a recession, we expect the growth momentum to weaken significantly over the next few quarters due to higher currency volatility and growth. A decline in purchasing power, Ehsan Khoman, head of emerging markets research for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at MUFG Bank in Dubai, said after the data. Khoman said growth would slow from an 8.8% forecast this year to 3.4% in 2022 as risk is firmly on the downside. He predicted that the central bank would continue with the cuts for now, but would be forced to increase borrowing costs to 20% next year to stabilize the economy. Inanc Sozer, economist at Istanbul-based Virtus Glocal Consulting, said the economy could even contract next year if the central bank continues its current momentum. Turkey’s central bank has cut borrowing rates by 4 percentage points since September, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strives to rekindle his declining popularity ahead of the 2023 election by creating robust growth and more jobs . Soaring inflation has hit purchasing power, however, meaning that one of the strongest real GDP growths among the Group of 20 countries is not translating into better living standards for many households. . As exporters benefit from the weaker pound and homeowners benefit from rising rents and house prices, the traditional Turkish base Erdogan is among the hardest hit. Below are some more highlights from the GDP report released on Tuesday by the Ankara National Statistics Institute: Household consumption, estimated at around two-thirds of the economy, continues to be a major driver of growth. It jumped 9.1% from the previous year.

Annual GDP reached $ 795.2 billion in the third quarter, up from $ 765 billion in the previous three-month period.

Exports jumped 25.6% on an annual basis. Imports fell 8.3%.

Gross fixed capital formation, a measure of business investment, declined 2.4% per year.

Gross fixed capital formation, a measure of business investment, declined 2.4% per year. Public spending rose 9.6% after a revised 3.4% increase in the previous quarter. Leading indicators show that activity remains strong in the fourth quarter even as the official index of economic confidence fell to 99.3 in November from 101.4 in the previous month. Central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu will chair the next rate-setting meeting on December 16, with Erdogan maintaining his pressure for further rate cuts. (Redesigns with prospective guidance from analysts)

With the help of Ugur Yilmaz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/11/30/turkeys-economy-grows-7-4-in-q3-but-lira-crisis-risks-mount The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos