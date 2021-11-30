Women and children take to the streets against CPEC in Gwadar





ANI | Update: November 30, 2021 at 5:05 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 30 (ANI): Hundreds of women and their children staged a protest against China’s multibillion belt and road project, as fishermen deprived of their livelihoods after border trade ban . Large numbers of women and children took to the streets of the port city of Gwadar and other parts of Makran on Monday and protested against Imran Khan’s government for violating the basic rights of the people. Protesters, including students, political workers and workers, who reached Gwadar town of Turbat, Ormara, Jewani, Pasni and other areas of Gwadar district, started their rally from Al- public school. Johar and after walking on various roads and streets reached Marine Drive, according to Dawn. Protesters chanted slogans against the provincial government, with most of them carrying placards and banners that read “Gwadar ko haq do” (Give Gwadar Rights), according to a Pakistani publication. China-Pakistan Economi c Corridor (CPEC) has been marred by controversy since the announcement of the $ 46 billion project in 2015. Residents oppose China’s growing involvement in Balochistan. They are protesting because the CPEC project has not benefited the people of Balochistan while the inhabitants of other provinces are enjoying the fruits of the mega project. In October, thousands of residents of Gwadar and Turbat also gathered there to demonstrate against the non-availability of drinking water, health and education facilities and against rising unemployment in Makran division. Dawn newspaper reported. unnecessary security checkpoints and the stopping of deep-sea fishing trawlers in the area because this was causing huge losses to local fishermen. Outside of Gwadar, dozens of people living in the town of Jand in Pakistan’s Punjab province gathered at the CPEC under construction road and staged a protest against the National Highway Authority (NHA) and other authorities not to build a service road to them across areas that have been cut off from each other due to the mega project, Dawn reported. The CPEC project would link the southern Pakistani port of Gwadar in Balochistan on the Arabian Sea to the western region of Xinjiang in China. It also includes plans to create road, rail and oil links to improve connectivity between China and the Middle East. (ANI)

