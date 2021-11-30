Politics
WHO ignored “Xi” when naming the omicron variant, here’s why
While scientists have identified another worrying variant, the name given to the new strain of COVID-19 also raises red flags.
The omicron variant was identified over Thanksgiving weekend and declared a variant of concernby the World Health Organization (WHO). It was first identified in South Africa and in response, countries around the world quickly closed their borders. On the same day, WHO announced omicron as a variant of concern, President Biden travel restrictions announced South Africa and seven other countries.
The way omicron has been named attracts attention as it deviates from the order of the Greek alphabet, the naming system established by the WHO. Earlier this year, the organization announced that he would use letters of the Greek alphabetto name the key variants of COVID-19, to make it easier to say and remember. It also moves away from the stigma of place and groups of people, as earlier variants were named based on where they were first identified.
The latest COVID-19 variant name, omicron, has actually skipped two letters from the Greek alphabet. The next letter online was Nu, which the WHO said had not been used because it sounded too close to the word new, according to WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic, who spoke with the New York Times.
Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Change America to your Facebook Where Twitter feed to stay up to date with the latest news.
After Nu would have been Xi, who was also not used to name omicron. The reasoning behind this is apparently more political, as it is also the name of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. China is a particularly sensitive topic in the pandemic, with the origins of the original strain of COVID-19 being linked to a wet market in Wuhan, China.
Former President Trump has publicly called COVID-19 a Chinese virus on several occasions, including in a tweet that led to a surge in anti-Asian language on Twitter, according to a study conducted at the University of California at San Francisco.
Although the WHO did not initially provide an explanation for how it named omicron, Jasarevic told The Times that WHO policy requires avoiding offending cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic.
Jasarevic also told the outlet that Xi was not used because it is a common last name.
There is also no evidence to suggest that China had an influence on the omicron name, but some have thought otherwise, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeting, if the WHO has so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party, how can they be trusted to call them the next time they try to cover for a catastrophic global pandemic?
Historically, many diseases have been named by the area in which they were first identified, but are not necessarily accurate. The Spanish flu, for example, is not confirmed to originate in Spain. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) refers to this virus like the 1918 influenza pandemic and says there is no universal consensus on the origin of this virus.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS NOW
THE DOCTOR WHO DISCOVERED OMICRON EXPLAINS THE SYMPTMS TO BE CAREFUL OF
EXPERTS PREDICT ALARMING INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES IN THE UNITED STATES THIS WINTER
HUGE NEW STUDY FINDS MASKS THE MOST EFFECTIVE PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19
HIGH-LEVEL HEALTH EXPERT CALLS URGENT RESEARCH ON NEW VARIANT IN UK WHICH MAY BE MORE CONTAGIOUS THAN DELTA
Florida school quarantines students who get vaccinated for 30 days
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/583390-who-skipped-xi-in-naming-the-omicron-variant
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]