WHO ignored “Xi” when naming the omicron variant, here’s why

While scientists have identified another worrying variant, the name given to the new strain of COVID-19 also raises red flags.

The omicron variant was identified over Thanksgiving weekend and declared a variant of concernby the World Health Organization (WHO). It was first identified in South Africa and in response, countries around the world quickly closed their borders. On the same day, WHO announced omicron as a variant of concern, President Biden travel restrictions announced South Africa and seven other countries.

The way omicron has been named attracts attention as it deviates from the order of the Greek alphabet, the naming system established by the WHO. Earlier this year, the organization announced that he would use letters of the Greek alphabetto name the key variants of COVID-19, to make it easier to say and remember. It also moves away from the stigma of place and groups of people, as earlier variants were named based on where they were first identified.

The latest COVID-19 variant name, omicron, has actually skipped two letters from the Greek alphabet. The next letter online was Nu, which the WHO said had not been used because it sounded too close to the word new, according to WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic, who spoke with the New York Times.

After Nu would have been Xi, who was also not used to name omicron. The reasoning behind this is apparently more political, as it is also the name of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. China is a particularly sensitive topic in the pandemic, with the origins of the original strain of COVID-19 being linked to a wet market in Wuhan, China.

Former President Trump has publicly called COVID-19 a Chinese virus on several occasions, including in a tweet that led to a surge in anti-Asian language on Twitter, according to a study conducted at the University of California at San Francisco.

Although the WHO did not initially provide an explanation for how it named omicron, Jasarevic told The Times that WHO policy requires avoiding offending cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic.

Jasarevic also told the outlet that Xi was not used because it is a common last name.

There is also no evidence to suggest that China had an influence on the omicron name, but some have thought otherwise, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeting, if the WHO has so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party, how can they be trusted to call them the next time they try to cover for a catastrophic global pandemic?

Historically, many diseases have been named by the area in which they were first identified, but are not necessarily accurate. The Spanish flu, for example, is not confirmed to originate in Spain. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) refers to this virus like the 1918 influenza pandemic and says there is no universal consensus on the origin of this virus.

