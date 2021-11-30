Donald Trump Jr. tried to make fun of LeBron James, but it went horribly wrong





Like father, like child

Donald Trump Jr. feels empowered, just like his parents. Trump Jr. shares his take on celebrities and viral moments, which he considers very valuable.

LeBron James had his two fans removed from their seats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis earlier this week over insults they allegedly used.

Although the fans’ exact statements were not confirmed by James, the athlete later told reporters his decision to discard them: there is a difference [between] cheering on your team and not wanting the other team to win and things that I would never say to a fan that they shouldn’t tell me.

Trump Jr. decided to recirculate this clip to his Instagram on Saturday night, asking: Is there a bigger bitch in professional sports than LaSnitch?

Then he took it a step further and shared a photohopped image of LeBron in a suit. Karen This is a creepy wig that we only hope Trump Jr. edited.

He captioned his photo. LaKaren wants to talk to the manager !!!

LeBron James may or may not have seen Don Jr.’s IG posts, but his supporters certainly have and they have come in herds to defend the NBA star online. As the politician’s son limited his comments on social media, people shared their thoughts on the interaction on Twitter.

I wonder if Don Jr wants to call LeBron a bitch in the face. Or is he just rough on Twitter like his dodging daddy ?, wrote Rex Chapman.

Jemele Hill tweeted that Don Jr. called LeBron a bitch, knowing full well he wouldn’t do anything but ask for an autograph if he had ever seen LeBron face to face. Also, the irony of calling another man a bitch while limiting comments on your post

Others have compared LeBrons’ long list of accomplishments to Don Jr.s.

Another author wrote: And [email protected] called [email protected] a whore? Look, I don’t know anything about basketball or who plays the sport but I do know a good human when I see one. I’ve heard of this gentleman’s selfless acts for years and it makes me love the guy. Plus, he’s been on #TeenTitansGo!

It’s safe to say his social media posts didn’t have the Don Jr. esque slam dunk. Maybe LeBron could give him some advice.

