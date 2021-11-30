These are the functions of the 2 dams that Jokowi has just inaugurated





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Tugu Dam in Trenggalek Regency and Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro Regency which were inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today have functions of flood control, water sources raw and water sources for irrigation. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono said that currently Indonesia has 241 dams to partially empty their reservoirs in order to anticipate the impact of La Nina. He gave the example of the Tugu dam which is able to reduce flooding in the downstream area due to heavy rains that occurred three days ago. “The Tugu dam is no longer flooded. Thus, in addition to being used as irrigation, this dam can also be used as a supplier of raw water and flood control, ”he said in an official statement on Tuesday 11/30/2021. The construction of the Tugu Dam itself is under the responsibility of the Brantas River Basin Center (BBWS) and has a capacity of approximately 12.1 million cubic meters. Water from the dam can be used to meet the needs of an irrigated area of ​​1,250 hectares, deliver raw water of 12 liters per second and reduce flooding by 42.47 cubic meters per second. In addition, the dam also has the potential for a 0.4 megawatt micro hydroelectric power station. The Tugu Dam was built from 2014 to 2021 with a budget of IDR 1.69 trillion from the state budget (APBN) carried out by contractor PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk. and PT APTA (KSO), as well as PT Nindya Karya (Persero) and PT Minarta. At the same time, the construction of the Gongseng dam is under the responsibility of the Bengawan Solo BBWS which has the function of meeting the irrigation needs of 6,191 hectares of rice fields, supply of 300 liters of raw water per second, conservation of tourism, reduction floods at 133.3 cubic meters per second, as well as a 0.7 megawatt micro-hydroelectric power station. Gongseng Dam was built in 2018 with the execution contractor PT Hutama Karya (Persero). The contract value reached IDR 578 billion with supervision consultants PT Inakko Internasional Konsulindo KSO, PT Tuah Agung Anugrah-PT Hilmy Anugrah. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

