The Court of Appeal assesses Donald Trump’s arguments to retain the cases





WASHINGTON A panel of judges asked Tuesday if they had the power to grant Donald Trump’s demands and overturn President Joe Biden’s decision to grant Congress documents related to the Jan. 6 insurgency led by the Trump supporters.

But the judges also noted that there may be times when a former president would be justified in trying to stop the incumbent from releasing records.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard arguments from lawyers for former President Trump and the House committee seeking the records as part of its investigation into the Capitol Riot. Trump’s lawyers want the court to overturn a federal judge’s decision allowing the National Archives and Records Administration to release the documents after Biden waived executive privilege.

Hundreds of Trump supporters marched to Capitol Hill on January 6 from a rally near the White House where the president challenged them to go “fight like hell” to prevent Congress from certifying the election victory of Biden. Some broke into the Capitol, battling the police, and dozens now face federal charges.

Two Trump allies, former adviser Steve Bannon and former chief of staff Mark Meadows, have resisted House panel efforts to obtain documents and question them about possible meetings with Trump before the riot. The Justice Department charged Bannon with contempt of Congress. Meadows, seeking to avoid the same, is now cooperating, the committee chair said on Tuesday.

The National Archives said the documents in question in the ongoing Trump case included presidential journals, visitor logs, drafts of speeches, handwritten notes “relating to the events of January 6” from the former’s files. chief of staff Meadows, and “an executive draft.” Ordinance on the theme of the integrity of elections.

Compared to Chutkan, the three appeals court judges spent relatively little time assessing the significance of the documents themselves. Instead, they focused most of the hearing on Tuesday on what role federal courts should play when an incumbent president and a former president disagree over the former’s administration records.

The judges sharply questioned both sides and challenged them with what-if scenarios.

To Trump’s lawyers, Judge Patricia Millett suggested a situation in which a current president negotiating with a foreign leader had to know what promises a former president had made to that leader. The incumbent may seek to publish a transcript of a phone call or other recordings from the previous administration “to protect our interests,” the judge said.

“To be clear, your position is that a former president could come in and file a complaint? Said Millett. Trump’s attorney, Justin Clark, replied: “This is our position.”

To a lawyer on the House committee, Millett spoke of a scenario in which a newly elected president could demand retaliation against a hated predecessor. The new president and a Congress led by the same party could declare that there was a national security interest in disclosing all of the former president’s records, even at the risk of putting people’s lives in danger, he said. she declared.

“Needless to say the former president is coming to court, (says), ‘Wait,’” Millett said. “What happens?”

She did not say she was referring to a president and rejected the response from committee counsel Douglas Letter referring to a president who “fomented an insurgency”.

“We’re not going to make it that easy,” she said.

The letter argued that the resolve of a current president should trump his predecessors in almost all circumstances and noted that Biden and Congress agreed that the Jan.6 files be handed over.

“It would be amazing if this tribunal were to prevail over the current President and Congress,” Letter said.

Democratic presidents have named the three judges who heard the arguments on Tuesday. Millett and Robert Wilkins were nominated by former Barack Obama, and Ketanji Brown Jackson is nominated by Biden.

Given the stakes of the case, each party is likely to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Despite Trump’s false claims about a stolen election, the main motivation behind the violent mob that stormed onto Capitol Hill and interrupted Biden’s certification of victory, the results were confirmed by representatives of the State and confirmed by the courts. Trump Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have altered the results

In explaining why Biden failed to protect Trump’s files, White House attorney Dana Remus wrote that they could “shed light on events in the White House on and around January 6 and bring on the need for the select committee to understand the facts underlying the most serious attack. on federal government operations since the Civil War.

Trump called the requests for the documents an “illegal and vexatious fishing expedition” that was “detached from any legitimate legislative purpose,” in his lawsuit to prevent the National Archives from turning over the documents.

In their appeal to the circuit court, Trump’s lawyers said they agreed with Chutkan that presidents are not kings. “This is true, but in the same vein, Congress is not Parliament a legislative body with supreme and uncontrolled constitutional power over the operations of government,” they wrote.

Trump has argued that the tapes of his Jan. 6 deliberations must be withheld to protect the executive privilege of future presidents and that the Democratic-led House is primarily politically motivated. Lawyers on the House committee rejected these arguments and called Trump’s attempts to assert executive privilege “unprecedented and deeply flawed.”

“It is difficult to imagine a more critical subject for Congressional investigation, and Mr. Trump’s arguments cannot overcome the pressing need of Congress,” counsel for the committee said.

Marchand Nomaan, Associated Press

