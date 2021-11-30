Chinese Xi Jinping pledges 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Africa following omicron variant





China pledged Monday night to deliver 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to Africa amid fears of the omicron variant and jockey with the United States to be seen as a responsible nation making its leaves to fight the pandemic on the world stage. President Xi Jinping announced the gift via a video address to open the China-Africa Cooperation Forum. He said 600 million doses will be donated while the rest will be produced through joint ventures between Chinese and African companies. China has used domestically produced vaccines to relax its global influence after being criticized for its covert handling of the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in late 2019 and its lack of cooperation with investigators examining the origins of the viruses. The donation comes after South African scientists discovered the omicron variant, which has nearly 30 disturbing mutations and can spread faster than other known variants. Scientists are trying to determine if this causes serious illness, some of the early patients had mild symptoms and if it breaks the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines. Only around 10% of the African population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared to around 70% in the United States and the European Union and 85% in China. Some countries that have used Chinese-made vaccines have lamented that their efficacy does not appear to be as potent as the messenger RNA ones used and donated by the United States. Yet China’s gift is part of broader diplomatic efforts to gain a foothold in rapidly developing Africa. State media in China used the donation to sting the United States Experts said China-Africa relations are improving steadily as the United States increasingly views the continent as a geopolitical battleground with no substantial input but only lip-service promises, the Global Times reported. . Xi announced the donation a day after President Biden said the United States was the world leader in vaccine shipments to other countries. We have shipped more vaccines to other countries for free than all the rest of the world combined: more than 275 million vaccines to 110 countries, Biden said. Now we need the rest of the world to step up as well. South Africa, in particular, says it needs more ancillary support to deliver vaccines, not more doses. The United States and China has pledged medical personnel to help with their efforts.

