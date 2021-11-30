Politics
Boris Johnson not even wearing one: Londoners react to return of mask mandate
Face coverings have become mandatory again on public transport and in shops in England in order to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant.
The rules returned from 4 a.m. on Tuesday, those who refuse to comply face fines of up to 200.
Wearing the mask remained a condition of travel on Transport for London (TfL) buses and trains through the capital after legal requirements were dropped by the government over the summer.
Despite this, passengers had reported that the number of people wearing face coverings on public transport had declined in recent months.
Londoners who spoke The independent This morning, it was largely believed that the restrictions on face coverings should never have been relaxed in the first place.
Vladimir George, an engineer from north London, said he hasn’t stopped wearing his masks since the rules were relaxed in July.
It’s the least I can do if it helps, Mr George said. Regarding the people who chose not to wear a mask this morning, he added: We have a Prime Minister who does not even wear a mask. Boris Johnson does not wear one. I am not questioning his policy or his policy, but he must be able to lead by example.
Kow, a university services official, who did not give his last name, said it would now be difficult to get people to wear masks again. Everyone should wear a mask, it’s our duty, I haven’t stopped wearing one. The government should never have stopped it to begin with because it’s going to be difficult to get people to wear it now.
On my train here this morning hardly anyone was wearing one, people aren’t that serious about it.
He added that his university was spending thousands of dollars every fortnight to provide masks for students, staff and guests entering buildings, but the challenge, he insisted, is that people still choose to remove the masks as soon as they enter.
We have a duty to wear a mask, to get vaccinated and to protect each other against the virus.
Some public transport passengers, however, were keen to continue not to wear masks despite the return of the warrant and the threat of a fine for offenders.
A Londoner, who asked to remain anonymous, said: I don’t agree with that [the mask mandate]. It should be a personal choice. I don’t think there is enough evidence to suggest that they are effective, but there are many concerns about the impact of masks on mental and physical health.
You don’t see why someone doesn’t wear a mask, it doesn’t contribute to solidarity.
University doorman Mourat Azzedine, however, said that even though masks do not offer 100% protection against the coronavirus, it is everyone’s social responsibility to wear one.
It doesn’t cost anything to wear a person should just wear a mask. If the government says we should wear one to help, then why not, said Azzedine The independent.
The reintroduction of mandatory face masks on public transport and in shops comes as Iceland Managing Director Richard Walker said The daily mail that their staff will not monitor face coverings in supermarket chain stores.
Our store teams, alongside all retail employees, have made heroic efforts to ensure customer safety and regain consumer confidence and it is crucial that we remain focused on the long-term recovery of the market. main street, he told the Daily mail.
We need to continue to encourage people to shop in stores if they feel comfortable, and I hope the latest guidelines won’t discourage customers from doing so.
Regarding the new mask warrants, the head of the National Council of Police Chiefs for Operation Talla, Deputy Chief Constable Owen Weatherill, said: Police forces will increase the visibility of officers to the extent possible in areas high risk and overcrowded, such as cities and shopping malls, and close to transportation hubs. If officers encounter people not wearing face coverings on public transport or in stores, they will engage with them, explain the risks and urge them to comply with the new rules.
In addition to the masks, passengers arriving in the UK have been told that from 4 a.m. on Tuesday they will have to take a PCR test for Covid, in the hopes that they will have to self-isolate until that they are positive.
All contacts with a suspected case of Omicron will need to be isolated for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status, as existing jabs will be less effective against the strain, which would spread quickly.
