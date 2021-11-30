Sudden drop in Turkish lira hits Turkmen migrant workers

The sharp weakening of Turkey’s national currency, the pound, is hitting Turkmen migrant workers whose families at home depend on remittances.
The lira has lost more than 40% against the dollar since May, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan applying a low interest rate policy despite soaring inflation. The central bank has cut its key rate by 400 basis points since September despite annual inflation of around 20%.
The lira fell again on November 30, trading at around 13 to the US dollar. This compares to May when it was around 8.6 for the US dollar.
Several families in Turkmenistan told RFE / RL that their relatives working in Turkey could not send them money due to the decline in the value of the lira.
Part of the problem, they say, is that the prices of food and basic necessities in Turkey have risen, leaving migrant workers with no extra money to send home. Another problem is the increasing cost of exchanging lira for dollars, the only major currency that can be transferred to Turkmenistan from abroad.
A mother of two in the southeastern region of Mary told an RFE / RL correspondent on condition of anonymity that her husband says he is not able to earn enough in Turkey to support himself let alone send money.
Turkey has long been the main destination for Turkmen migrant workers to earn money as their own country, one of the most secret and closed in the world, suffers dire economic hardships. Several other Central Asian countries are facing a similar situation when it comes to declining remittances, a key driver of their economies.
According to the latest figures released by the Turkish Migration Service, Turkmen citizens rank second after Iraqis in terms of the number of foreign nationals who have been granted residence permits in Turkey in 2021. It is valued in 2021 alone, nearly 118,000 Turkmen nationals received residence permits in Turkey.
In July, sources close to the Turkmen government told RFE / RL that some 2.8 million people currently reside in the country, while officially the population of the tightly-controlled former Soviet republics exceeds 6 million.
Sources
2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/turkish-lira-turkmen-migrants/31586767.html
