No imported rice at all this year: President Jokowi





Improved farmer productivity has increased total rice production across Indonesia. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia did not import any rice in 2021 and the country’s current rice stocks are also sufficient to meet domestic demand, said President Joko Widodo (better known as Jokowi). He made the statement after participating in a rice planting activity with several farmers in Trenggalek District, East Java Province, which aired on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Tuesday. The productivity of local farmers increased this year thanks to the completion of a number of dams started in previous years, which provided irrigation water for farmland across Indonesia, he said. he declares. “The improved productivity of farmers has increased total rice production across Indonesia,” he added. In 2015-2020, the government built 18 dams: Rajui and Payaseunara in Aceh; Logung and Gondang in central Java; Bajulmati, Nipah and Tukul in East Java; Raknamo, Rotiklot and Napun Gete in East Nusa Tenggara; as well as Tanju and Mila in West Nusa Tenggara, he noted. In addition, it is built dams of Sei Gong (Riau Islands), Sindang Heula (Banten), Jatigede (West Java), Titab (Bali), as well as Teritip (East Kalimantan), he said. Before planting rice, Jokowi inaugurated two dams: Tugu Dam in Trenggalek District and Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro District, East Java Province. Related news: Lawmaker urges Indonesian government to pledge not to import rice He expressed the hope that the operation of the Tugu Dam would help farmers harvest rice and grow secondary crops more frequently, thereby greatly increasing the productivity of agricultural land in Trenggalek district. “The overall rice production in East Java province is 5.7 million tonnes. It is able to meet local needs and also meet demand from other provinces,” he added. During his visit, the President was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa, and a number of other officials. . Related news: Indonesia’s food plantation program to meet national food needs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/202213/no-rice-imported-at-all-this-year-president-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos