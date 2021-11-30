Appeals court assesses Trump’s case for withholding January 6 tapes





WASHINGTON (AP) A panel of judges on Tuesday asked whether it had the power to grant former President Donald Trump’s demands and prevent the White House from allowing the release of documents related to the 6 insurgency January led by Trump supporters.

But the judges also noted that there may be times when a former president would be justified in trying to prevent the incumbent from disclosing records.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard arguments from attorneys for Trump and the House committee seeking the records as part of its investigation into the Capitol Riot. Trump’s lawyers want the court to overturn a decision by federal judges allowing the National Archives and Records Administration to release the documents after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege.

Trump supporters burst onto Capitol Hill on Jan.6 after a rally near the White House where he made false allegations of voter fraud and challenged them to fight like hell. About 700 people have been charged by the federal government. Nine people died during and after the riots.

The National Archives said the files Trump wants to block include presidential newspapers, visitor logs, drafts of speeches, handwritten notes regarding the events of January 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows and a draft decree on the subject of electoral integrity.

Compared to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, whose ruling Trump is challenging, the three appeals court judges spent relatively little time assessing the significance of the documents themselves. Instead, they focused most of the hearing on Tuesday on what role federal courts should play when an incumbent president and a former president disagree over the old administration’s records.

The judges sharply questioned both sides and challenged them with what-if scenarios.

To Trump’s lawyers, Judge Patricia Millett suggested a situation in which a current president negotiating with a foreign leader had to know what promises a former president had made to that leader. The incumbent may seek to publish a transcript of a phone call or other recordings from the previous administration on national security grounds, the judge said.

To be clear, your position is that a former president could come in and file a complaint? said Millett. Trump’s attorney, Justin Clark, responded: That’s our position.

To a lawyer on the House committee, Millett spoke of a scenario in which a newly elected president could demand retaliation against a hated predecessor. The new president and a Congress led by the same party could declare that there was a national security interest in releasing all the files of former presidents, even at the risk of putting people’s lives in danger, she said. declared.

Needless to say, the former president is coming to court, (says), Wait, Millett said. What happens?

She did not say she was referring to a president and dismissed the response from committee lawyer Douglas Letters referring to a president who staged an insurgency.

It wasn’t going to make things that easy, she said.

The letter argued that the resolve of a current president should trump his predecessors in almost all circumstances and noted that Biden and Congress agreed that the Jan.6 files be handed over.

It would be astonishing for this tribunal to prevail over the current president and Congress, Letter said.

Democratic presidents have named the three judges who heard the arguments on Tuesday. Millett and Judge Robert Wilkins were appointed by former Barack Obama. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is a person nominated by Biden who is considered a candidate for a seat on the Supreme Court if a seat opens during the current administration.

Jackson said Tuesday she wondered whether judges should intervene in a dispute where the executive and the legislature agree but a former president does not.

The tribunal rushed to do some sort of balancing test… actually raises its own separation of powers issues in terms of the tribunal’s power to resolve or guess what that executive is saying, she said.

Given the stakes of the case, each party is likely to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Despite Trump’s false claims about a stolen election, the results were confirmed by state officials and confirmed by the courts. Trump’s last attorney general, William Barr, said the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread fraud.

In explaining why Biden failed to protect Trump’s files, White House attorney Dana Remus wrote that they could shed light on events at the White House on and around January 6 and that the Select committees must understand the facts underlying the most serious attack on federal government operations since the Civil War.

Trump and his allies have fought the committee in court and in Congress saying the former president can still exercise executive privilege to prevent cooperation. Their efforts delayed the production of key information to the committee for months.

Former chief of staff Meadows and former adviser Steve Bannon have resisted efforts by the House panel to obtain documents and question them about possible meetings with Trump before the riot. The Justice Department charged Bannon with contempt of Congress. Meadows, seeking to avoid the same, is now cooperating on a limited basis, the committee chairman said on Tuesday.

In their appeal to the circuit court, Trump’s lawyers said they agreed with Chutkan that presidents are not kings that should not be challenged. Certainly, but in a similar vein, Congress is not Parliament, a legislative body with supreme constitutional power and unchecked over the operations of government, they wrote.

Trump has argued that the tapes of his Jan. 6 deliberations must be withheld to protect the executive privilege of future presidents and that the Democratic-led House is primarily politically motivated. Lawyers on House committees rejected these arguments and called Trump’s attempts to assert unprecedented and deeply flawed executive privilege.

It’s hard to imagine a more critical topic for Congressional investigation, and Mr. Trump’s arguments cannot overcome the pressing needs of Congress, committee lawyers said.

