Erdogan maintains anti-Western, anti-Israel, jihadist sentiment in Turkey

The November 1 assault on an American sailor by Turkish nationalists reflects the anti-Western sentiment prevailing in Turkey, encouraged by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During a stopover in Istanbul, the sailor was surrounded by a dozen or more members of a pro-Iran neo-nationalist group called the Turkish Youth Union (TGB). They put a bag over her head and assaulted him.

TGB job photos of his attack on the sailor on his Instagram account.

“WE HAVE PUT A #BAG on the head of an AMERICAN SOLDIER in Istanbul. Once again ! “, the post noted. “The United States is the murderer of millions and the greatest threat to oppressed nations. They cannot walk freely on our lands. This bag is a response from all resistant nations!

TGB then threatens to attack 10 Western ambassadors, including those of the United States, Canada, Germany and France, following the Erdogan attack demand than diplomats let the country.

Erdogan retreated after an international reaction, but was trying to respond to countries’ call for the release of a philanthropist whom Erdogan sees as a threat, whom he has imprisoned since 2017.

TGB complaints to be the largest youth organization in Turkey, with over 10,000 members and over 200 academic organizations spread across 65 provinces.

Its members attacked NATO sailors in Turkey for a decade. In 2014, a group of TGB extremists attack three American sailors and put balaclavas on their heads. The balaclavas are supposed to refer to a 2003 incident in which US troops hooded some Turkish troops detained in Iraq.

In the 2014 incident, one of the attackers shouted that they saw Americans “as murderers, killers – we want you out of our land”.

Two weeks later, Erdogan echoed that sentiment during a speech at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“They look like friends, but they want us dead, they love to see our children die. How long are we going to put up with this fact? »Erdogan noted. “Only we can solve our problems. I speak openly; foreigners love the oil, gold, diamonds, and cheap labor from the Islamic world. They love the conflicts, brawls and quarrels of the Middle East. Believe me, they don’t like us.

Erdogan’s increasingly fiery rhetoric towards Western countries paved the way for radical allied groups such as TGB and gray wolves to act according to their ultra-nationalist sentiments. The Gray Wolves are a far-right group that has been implicated in a number of criminal and terrorist activities in Turkey and other European countries. The group is now banned in France.

“The enemies of Islam and Turkey have entered a swamp and they are going to drown in this swamp”, Erdogan Recount the Turkish parliament last year. “They must raise their dirty hands from our shrines.”

Erdogan’s support of the TGB and other nationalists “shows how much his Islamist politics have fallen under the influence of ultra-nationalism and Eurasism, as the common denominator of anti-Westernism has brought together former adversaries under the same banner of authoritarianism and illiberalism ”. noted former Turkish deputy Aykan Erdemir, now senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

In addition to inciting against the West, Erdogan harbors terrorist groups such as Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. He meet last year with Hamas leadership Ismail Haniyeh and Deputy Chief Saleh al-Arouri. For years Hamas maintained strong financial ties with Turkey, where the terrorist group has secretly invested hundreds of millions of dollars in country benefiting from loopholes in Turkey’s financial laws, October report says report by financial investigators Double check.

Turkish public media projector statements by spokesperson for a terrorist group presenting Erdogan as the defender of Islam.

Anti-American sentiment was growth in Turkey over the past decade. A 2019 survey led by Kadir Has University of Istanbul revealed that 82% of the Turkish population see the United States as a threat. By comparison, 39% see Russia as a threat.

Turkey is investing in maintaining these attitudes. University students are introduced to anti-Western rhetoric in their dormitories, through a program that distributes translated works by Muslim Brotherhood ideologues, including founder Hassan al-Banna, Sayyid Qutb and Syrian Brotherhood leader Sa’id Hawwa. The program is funded by the Turkish government and overseen by Bilal, Erdogan’s son.

In the meantime, schools for minority groups have been refuse funding is increasing to keep pace with public schools. The parliament, dominated by Erdogan’s AKP party and its ally the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), rejected a proposal to increase funding for Armenian, Jewish and Greek schools.

Internationally, Erdogan’s policies reflect Turkey’s shady role in a number of parts of the world, most recently in Afghanistan. Erdogan rented what he called the “moderate” nature of the statements by the Taliban leaders and expressed his willingness to cooperate with them.

A Taliban delegation visited Ankara in October, meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Turkey urged the international community to deal with the Taliban, ignoring the atrocities engaged by the group for 25 years. These atrocities continued for the dur application of Sharia law on citizens when they take power.

In an interview last year with the German daily The daily mirror, German counterterrorism expert Guido Steinberg accused Erdogan to encourage the jihadists.

“The reactions of President Erdogan are the example of the mobilization necessary for the jihadists”, noted Steinberg.

Turkey sick the economy and the free fall of the Turkish lira, which recently reached an all-time low against the US dollar – worth about two-thirds less than just three years ago – is not good news for Erdogan, who is expected to look for re-election in 2023. But instead of to forge sound economic plans to deal with the crisis, he moved to blame the West for all its political and economic failures, and has now increased the stake against Western countries.

This kind of rhetoric inspires ultranationalist groups like the TGB and the gray wolves, who are swayed by Erdogan’s anti-Western sentiment speech, and ready to take matters into their own hands.

Principal Investigator of the Terrorism Investigation Project (IPT) Hany Ghoraba is an Egyptian writer, political analyst and counterterrorism at Al Ahram Weekly, author of The Arab Spring in Egypt: the long and winding road to democracy and a regular contributor to the BBC.