Labor set to back call to tie Boris Johnson’s salary up to over 40,000





Labor will support an SNP motion of censure on Boris Johnson which proposes to write off prime ministers’ salaries by more than 40,000 based on his behavior. The motion, which will be debated in the Commons today, says the prime minister should be censored after a scorching few weeks sparked by the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal. Union sources confirmed to HuffPost UK on Tuesday that they would support the motion. He accuses the Prime Minister of frequently violating the sixth principle of public life that public office holders must be honest. He also blamed Johnson for seeking to undermine the recommendations of the standards committee, which found Paterson guilty of a blatant violation of parliament’s lobbying rules. The committee recommended a 30-day suspension for the former cabinet minister after it emerged that he had repeatedly lobbied ministers on behalf of two companies that were paying him more than 100,000 between them. The government initially tried to block the stay on the grounds that it wanted to reform the procedures that had found him guilty. However, after an intense public reaction, he abandoned his support for Paterson who in turn resigned his post as MP. Speaking on the motion on Tuesday, SNP leader in Westminster Ian Blackford said the motion was more meaningful than a gesture. It’s not really a no-confidence motion, he told Times Radio. We were asking for something specific, namely that the Prime Minister’s ministerial salary be tied up on the basis of his behavior. We all understand that we have to face the Covid pandemic, it is first and foremost a responsibility that we all have, but the fact remains that it is a prime minister who has frankly shamed our democracy, it shames parliament. Blackford said: He is a man who is unworthy of a position. The SNP motion also criticized Johnson for ignoring independent advice on breaches of the ministerial code, for bringing forward proposals he said would reduce the powers of the election commission, and for granting peers to Conservative party donors. And he said his ministerial salary would have to be cut by 41,567 a year, which would make it 115,805. Johnson has claimed a salary of 157,372 this year, a combination of 75,440 he took on as Prime Minister and 81,932 he is entitled to as Member of Parliament for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. A spokesperson for No10 said: People from across the UK and Scotland want to see politicians and the public come together to focus on issues that concern them like protecting lives, jobs and recovering from the effects of covid-19 on our economy and our utilities. The Prime Minister is only focused on encouraging people to come forward for their booster shots when called upon and moving forward with our plans to better rebuild as we recover from the pandemic.

