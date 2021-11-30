Pressure mounts on Jakarta for dialogue, not brutal war on Papua

By David Robie

Pressure is mounting on Indonesia to renounce its brutal and unsuccessful military strategy by trying to crush West Papua’s resistance to its imperfect rule over the land of Papua.

Critics have stepped up their condemnation of the authorities’ hardline no-negotiation stance as West Papuans celebrate their national day today on December 1, 1961 when forbidden The morning star flag of independence was raised for the first time.

The TNI (Indonesian army), Polri (Indonesian police) and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) have been in conflict since Jakarta ordered a crackdown in May following a declaration by resistance groups like terrorists.

Many groups have criticized Jakartas’ mishandling of its two colonized Melanesian provinces, Papua and West Papua. Recent developments include:

“Path of violence”

Papua Council of Churches member Pastor Benny Giay says Indonesian government is still choose the path of violence in the face of armed conflict.

The council came to this conclusion based on their experience of how conflicts in Papua have been handled in the past and the recent situation involving six regencies in Papua – Intan Jaya, Bintang Mountains, Nduga, Yahukimo, Maybrat and Puncak Papua.

“Based on past experience and the most recent facts, we have concluded that the Indonesian government still chooses the path of violence in dealing with the conflict in Papua,” said Pastor Giay, according to CNN Indonesia.

Giay said that following many years of armed conflict, at least 60,000 Papuans had fled to neighboring forests or regencies.

He and three other pastors see this as part of what cannot be separated from the politics of systematic racism.

They suspect that the buzzers – bogus Internet account operators – are being used by Indonesian intelligence services and pro-government groups.

These buzzers, Pastor Giay said, continued to disseminate hoaxes and information containing anti-Papuan views based on racism against the Papuan people.

“Prolonged suffering”

The Papua Council of Churches calls on the United Nations Human Rights Council (Dewan HAM PBB) to visit Papua to see firsthand the humanitarian crisis and prolonged suffering of Papuans over the past 58 years.

The council also wants the Indonesian government to end its racist policies.

Pastor Giay and his fellow pastors demanded that President Widodo be consistent in a statement he made on September 30, 2019, agreeing to dialogue with the ULMWP.

“Mediated by a third party [in a similar way] as was the case between the Indonesian government and GAM (Free Aceh Movement) on August 15, 2005, ”said Pastor Giay.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidency, Jaleswari Pramodhawardani, reportedly said the government was handling the security situation in the provinces of Papua and West Papua in accordance with the law.

This was transmitted in response to a UN report on intimidation and violence against human rights activists in Papua, CNN Indonesia said.

Open letter of protest

On November 15, ELSHAM Papua sent an open letter to President Widodo to protest the presence of non-biological troops in the provinces of Papua and West Papua. He says this resulted in the deaths of many civilian casualties as well as members of TNI, Polri and TPNPB, according to Papuan voice.

Whenever armed conflict occurred, the first victims were mothers and children – as well as the elderly – who were forced to seek shelter and suffered, ELSHAM said.

What is happening now shows once again that the state has been negligent in protecting its citizens, he said.

It should be the responsibility of the state to protect its citizens, as required by the preamble of the 1945 Constitution, namely that the state is obligated to protect everyone, regardless of their place of birth in Indonesia. .

The open letter called on the government to withdraw all non-biological troops from Papua, TNI, Polri and TPNPB troops to hold back and the two warring parties to prioritize respect for human rights.

The letter also stated that the security forces should not become complicit in business and corporate interests in Indonesia, but rather be the protectors of ordinary people and “good” law enforcement officials.

The open letter was supported by 24 civil society organizations working in the fields of human rights, justice and the environment.

Catholic leaders demonstrate

On November 11, some 194 Catholic leaders in Papua called for an end to Indonesian military operations.

Speaking on behalf of the priests, Father Alberto John Bunai said the government was delighted with the success of the recent 20th National Games in Papua, but people were deeply saddened by the suffering of the communities of God in Nduga, Intan Jaya, Puncak, Kiwirok and Maybrat.

“To resolve the root of the problem, what is needed is dialogue and reconciliation in a dignified manner,” Father Bunai said at a moral appeal press conference in Waena, Jayapura.

It was the church’s duty to articulate the cries of communities of God who had no voice, Father Bunai said.

The government must end ongoing military operations which have resulted in civilian deaths, violence and displacement in several parts of Papua.