Trump tried to block Congress from asserting Biden victory on January 6: report





Trump called on his allies to strategize in the early hours of January 6, The Guardian reported. Trump and his associates strategized to prevent Congress from asserting Biden’s victory. The former president’s communications are at the center of the House committee’s investigation on January 6. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump worked on the phone late the night of January 5 and the early hours of January 6 to strategize with allies on how to prevent Congress from asserting electoral defeat, The Guardian, adding more details on Trump’s actions on January 6. .

Trump made several calls to senior associates who had gathered in a war room at the Willard Hotel in downtown Washington, DC, including his then lawyer Rudy Giuliani, jurist John Eastman, the adviser. Unofficial Trump and podcast host Steve Bannon, and Boris Epshteyn, The Guardian reported.

Later that day, Trump and several people working in the Willard spoke at the “Save America” ​​rally at the Ellipse, where Trump continued to lobby Congress and Vice President Mike Pence to that they reject the electoral lists of states for the elected president. Joe Biden.

The strategic appeals came after an unsuccessful pressure campaign, led by Trump and Eastman, to persuade Pence to reject the electoral ballot lists of states that voted for Biden and return them to the states.

Journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa revealed in their book “Peril” that Eastman wrote several memos arguing that Pence could ignore the Electoral Tally Act of 1887 and appoint himself as an electoral votes arbiter as of this day – the.

But Pence’s team concluded that the vice president did not have the power to unilaterally accept or reject voter lists in his largely ceremonial role as chairman of the joint session of Congress to count College votes. 2020 election. Both houses of Congress have rejected objections to accepting the Arizona and Pennsylvania Biden voters lists.

The Guardian reported that during calls ahead of the rally at the Ellipse, Trump and his associates discussed alternatives, including the idea that Pence could simply delay the joint session to give Republican state legislatures time to send alternative lists of presidential voters to Congress to spark a more formal dispute.

A spokeswoman for Trump, Liz Harrington, said the Guardian’s information on Trump’s calls was “totally false.”

Trump’s communications and actions through January 6 and January 6 are a key focus of the House Special Committee investigating the January 6 insurgency.

On Tuesday, a panel of a federal appeals court in Washington, DC, hears arguments in Trump’s lawsuit attempting to prevent the committee from obtaining hundreds of pages of White House documents from the National Archives. Trump is specifically aimed at preventing the committee from accessing 750 pages that he and his lawyers say are protected by executive privilege, Politico reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-tried-to-stop-congress-affirming-biden-victory-jan-6-2021-11

