Recruit New Talents To Win In Future Wars, Xi Jinping Told Chinese Army | World news
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to recruit new talent to support the rapid modernization of the armed forces and win future wars amid reports that the military has committed more resources to enlist 3 lakh of personnel for positions frontline.
Talent is the key to advancing the high-quality development of the Chinese armed forces, achieving victory in military competition and gaining the upper hand in future wars, Xi who leads the military alongside the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in power and the Presidency said at a conference on work related to military talents held from Friday to Sunday.
With a huge annual military budget of $ 209 billion, the Chinese military is rapidly modernizing, carrying out organizational reforms, and adding new weapon systems, including hypersonic weapons.
According to the US military, China recently launched a long-range missile that circled the world, dropped a hypersonic glide vehicle that had slid towards China and almost hit the target.
Xi said new talents are needed to provide strong support for the achievement of the goals set for the centenary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) which falls in 2027, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
“Strengthening combat and victory capabilities should be the starting point and the ultimate goal of cultivating military talent,” Xi said. He called for great efforts to improve the scientific knowledge and technological know-how of military personnel to improve their ability to win modern wars.
He also called for accelerating the construction of first-class military schools and the training of first-class military personnel. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Monday that the Chinese military has allocated resources to 3 lakh troops for frontline roles to encourage young professionals to join the APL.
Since taking power in 2012, Xi has carried out large-scale reforms of the military, including reducing its size through the PLA to 20 lakh troops from 23 lakh previously.
3 lakh personnel were dismissed from non-combat units, including the now defunct departments of general policy, general logistics and general armaments, the five army groups, as well as the personnel of the homes of veterans.
The air force, rocket force (missiles) and strategic support force were among others which however grew with more force, according to the Post report.
“The PLA airborne troop units have been upgraded from the division level to the brigade level, while the number of pilots has also been increased to support more new generation fighter jets like the J- 20, J-16, J-10C, “quoted the China Post. as military sources say.
State media, including the military spokesperson for the PLA Daily, earlier reported that the Navy Marine Corps had expanded to strengthen the defenses of its maritime lifelines. In addition, the PLA planned to expand its marine corps from around 20,000 men to 1 lakh, increasing the number of brigades from two to 10. Some troops would be stationed in the ports that China operates in Djibouti in the Horn. from Africa and Gwadar in southwest Pakistan, the Post reported earlier.
Xi’s goal is to transform the PLA into a modern combat force by 2027, the centenary of the PLA, and a world-class army on par with the United States by 2050.
A CCP publication also reported that China has expanded its fighting forces to adapt to changing risks, despite a multi-year campaign to rationalize the PLA, according to a Communist Party publication.
In a commentary book published in mid-November by CCP spokesperson People’s Daily, military commentator Zhong Xin said the PLA had “optimized” its personnel structure by deploying more troops to fight. after having reduced its troops by 3 lakh.
The book focuses on President Xi’s reforms over the past decade and Zhong said the military is now around 20 lakh staffed, up from a peak of over 60 lakh in the midst of the Korean War in the years 1950.
When Xi, who also heads the Central Military Commission, presented a military modernization plan in 2015, that number had already fallen to 23 lakh following a series of revisions. But there is still work to be done or the PLA’s ambitions will not be realized, according to Zhong.
The army’s command system is not systematic, the army’s structure is not strong enough, and the political system is lagging behind, severely limiting the PLA’s defensive operations, Zhong wrote.
If these issues are not resolved, plans to build a modern, world-class military are nothing but empty talk, he said, the Post reported. In another essay for the book, Liu Yantong, another military commentator, said China’s security risks are increasing due to increased technological, economic and political pressure from several other countries.
The country’s borders were also not resolved. Today we face the threat of war. The military must be urgently aware that a war can arise overnight … We must be fully prepared and ready for combat at all times, Liu wrote.
Zhou Chenming, a researcher with the Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank in Beijing, said the PLA has come under increasing pressure at home and abroad, with challenges coming from different directions.
The PLA was once a traditional army focused on ground forces, but now the country’s interests abroad are expanding, with major security threats coming from the sea, then from the air and even from the cyberworld? Zhou said, adding that the reviews of the various combat squadrons were still ongoing.
