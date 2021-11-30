JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda approaches PM Modi for alliance in council polls





New Delhi, first published Nov 30, 2021, 5:38 PM IST

As the date for the Karnataka council elections draws near, the regional Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) party has contacted the BJP to forge an alliance. As is evident, HD party leader Deve Gowda met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held a discussion about it today and the photo of the two leaders is going viral on social media. It is said that after a discussion Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Deve Gowda that the BJP’s position to offer support will be discussed and will be communicated at the earliest through the Karnataka-based central minister Prahalad Joshi. It is said that JDS only fielded 5 candidates for 20 seats in the biennial elections and will expand its support for the BJP in 15 odd places in exchange for BJP favors in places where JDS has fielded candidates. A few days ago, the former CM BS Yediyurappa of Karnataka openly asked for the support of the JDS party and called on the regional party to offer its support to the BJP wherever it does not present candidates. Kumaraswamy congratulated Yediyurappa by calling him a good man. Congress alludes to the understanding of the JDS-BJP earlier:

Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwara and others, predicted this deal and said that in order to defeat these two parties, they would unite. Meanwhile, BS Yediyurappa, who is on a state tour, is confident of winning the majority of the seats. The 20-seat election takes place on December 10 and leaders of all parties meet with religious seers for their blessing and also reach out to disgruntled and rebel leaders to offer them support. One such example is that of the MLC candidate from Chamarajanagar from Congress who asked JDS MP GT Deve Gowda for his support. Likewise, BJP candidate R Raghu approached MLC Sandesh Nagaraj of JDS to offer his support to the BJP. Nagaraj is expected to join the BJP in the coming days. There are 91 candidates vying for 20 seats and many of the candidates are crorepatis. Two of the main crorepatis are from Congress. KGF Babu with assets worth Rs 1,700 crore and more will compete from Bengaluru Urban and Chitradurga B Somashekhar is second on the list with Rs 116 Cr assets in the fray. Last updated on November 30, 2021, 5:38 PM IST

