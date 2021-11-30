Turkish economy set to grow by more than 10% this year

Quick News

Turkish President Erdogan has said he expects inflation to fall as the government lowers interest rates.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks on the agenda during the President’s special broadcast of the Turkish Radio and Television Company (TRT) in Ankara, Turkey on November 30, 2021. (AA)



The Turkish economy is expected to grow by more than 10% by the end of 2021.

“Our expectation (of year-end growth) is at least 10, but it can exceed it,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told TRT in an exclusive and high-profile interview on Tuesday evening.

He said the government’s focus on increasing investment, employment, production and exports and lowering interest would boost economic growth.

He said, “Interest is the cause, inflation is the result. We are lowering the interest rate, and we will see inflation go down.

READ MORE:

Turkey records second fastest economic growth among OECD countries

Erdogan reaffirmed his position that he would not let high interest rates stifle growth.

“Our goal is to pave the way for 50,000 new jobs by enabling 11,000 of our businesses to benefit from low-cost loans totaling TL 10 billion in a short period of time,” he said. he adds.

Erdogan said it is time for foreign investors to invest for the long term and those who invest for the long term in Turkey have always won.

“We have prepared two important support programs. We will provide access to loans of up to Lit 100,000 for new employment to our companies with less than 50 employees.”

This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: TRT World