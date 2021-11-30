PM Modi apologizes for the death of famous Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the death of famous Telugu poet and lyricist Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, known as Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. The 66-year-old lyricist who received the Padma Shri in 2019 died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. “Saddened by the passing of the exceptional Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. His poetic brilliance and versatility are found in many of his works. He has gone to great lengths to popularize Telugu. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti” , tweeted the Prime Minister. . The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, also expressed his deep sorrow and sadness over Sastry’s disappearance. Governor Harichandan said Seetharama Sastry has written over 3,000 songs and won the Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist, the Nandi Award for Best Lyricist on multiple occasions and was awarded the Padma Shri Award, in recognition of his contribution to the telugu film industry. The governor offered his sincere condolences to the bereaved family members, according to a statement from Andhra Pradesh RajBhavan. He got his name prefix after writing songs for the 1986 film Sirivennela directed by K Viswanath. Born May 20, 1955 in Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh, the lyricist got his name prefix after writing songs for the 1986 film Sirivennela directed by K Viswanath. Several members of the Telugu film industry have taken to Twitter to express their condolences. Actor Venkatesh Daggubati posted on Twitter: “Discouraged to learn that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu is no longer. Sincere condolences to those close to him. May his soul rest in peace.” Actor Siddharth tweeted: “I was lucky enough to be blessed by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. When I was learning Telugu before my first movie he taught me to read poetry and I thank him for my love for the Telugu language. What a legendary spirit. Sincere condolences. RIP Sastry garu. “ Music composer S Thaman wrote: “THE LEGEND IS NO LONGER. REST IN PEACE #Seetharamasastry gaaru. #RipSirivennellaSeetharamasastry gaaru.” (With entries from ANI) Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor Open in app

