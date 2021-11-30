Jokowis Presidency of the G20 – Academy





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Wed, December 1, 2021





01:15

0

637689cdfb31fff4298fa997bd173ae9

1

Academic

G20, presidency, agenda, Joko-Widodo, COVID-19, recovery, vaccine, Omicron variant

To free

Today, Indonesia officially succeeds Italy as President of the Group of 20, and President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo will be responsible for leading the policy of the club of the 20 largest economies in the world until next November, before handing over the management to India. Indonesia stands ready to fulfill this task thanks to its vast experience in chairing and hosting various meetings of multilateral organizations. In his acceptance speech, Jokowi pledged “inclusive, people-centered, environmentally friendly and sustainable growth” as Indonesia’s main commitment to its G20 leadership. Under the Indonesian presidency, the club aims to serve as an engine for the development of an ecosystem conducive to collaboration and innovation. The elite group includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States, whose combined economy accounts for 90% of the gross domestic product (GDP ) worldwide. The latest warning from the World Health Organization (WHO) on the main global impacts of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the associated global panic justifies the choice of the theme of Indonesia for its presidency “Recover Together, Recover Stronger “. No matter how rich and sophisticated a nation is, it can never win the war against the deadly disease when there are countries that are left behind, including in immunization programs. The world hopes Indonesia’s agenda does not end with an unfulfilled wishlist. While it is not easy to convince the richest members of the G20 to allocate more aid to vaccines, to create more inclusive and equal growth, and more just digital equity for developing countries and countries the least developed, we believe that the government can act as a good and effective host and coordinator of various G20 forums. For Indonesia, it is indeed an honor, but also a challenge, to chair the G20. President Jokowi is obviously excited about his new role after showing little appetite for international diplomacy since taking office in 2014. However, Indonesia cannot impose its own agenda on other members, and therefore Jokowi’s leadership in creating a strong consensus among the leaders is essential. In their statement after the October summit in Rome, the leaders pledged to help WHO accelerate the global goal of immunizing at least 40 percent of the entire population by the end of 2021 and 70 percent by mid-2022. The G20 will increase the supply of vaccines and other basic medical products to the poorest countries. Indonesia’s legacy will be determined by its ability to make concrete and substantial progress in the G20. Rather than trying to work on too many ambitious agendas, it will be better for the government to focus on the most pressing issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating economic and political impacts, and global warming. We believe that Indonesia will not only prove to be a good host, but also act as a useful and effective bridge between rich and poor nations. Congratulations and good luck to the government.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2021/11/30/jokowis-g20-presidency.html

