Former Trump chief of staff Meadows cooperates with January 6 panel





By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly January 6 riot at the United States Capitol said on Tuesday that Mark Meadows, who was the former chief of staff to former President Donald Trump in the White House, provided him with documents and agreed to appear soon for a deposition.

“Mr. Meadows has engaged with the select committee through his lawyer. He has produced files for the committee and will appear soon for a first deposition,” said Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the select committee of the Room, in a press release.

Thompson has not ruled out future action against Meadows. Noting that the panel expects all witnesses to provide all requested information that they are legally entitled to receive, Thompson said: “The committee will continue to assess its degree of compliance with our subpoena after the deposition.”

Meadows was called to appear before the committee earlier this month, but failed to do so.

Trump urged his associates not to cooperate with the committee, calling the Democrat-led investigation politically motivated and saying his communications are protected by executive privilege, although many legal experts have said the legal principle does not apply. did not apply to former presidents.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from officially certifying its defeat in the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. Shortly before the riot, Trump gave a speech to his supporters, repeating his false claims that the election was stolen from him by widespread electoral fraud and urging them to come to Capitol Hill and “fight like a man. hell “to” stop the theft “.

Trump released a statement Tuesday after the Meadows deal was announced denouncing the committee and repeating its baseless claims that the election was rigged.

‘AN UNDERSTANDING’

Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Terwilliger said in a statement to CNN, which first reported on the Meadows deal, that the two sides had come to an agreement on how information can be exchanged in the future. Terwilliger said Meadows and the committee are open to engaging on a certain set of topics as they determine how to handle information that might fall under executive privilege.

Meadows was a member of the Republican House until he joined the Trump administration in 2020.

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon has previously been charged with contempt of Congress, pleading not guilty https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-trump-adviser-bannon-enters-plea -not-guilty-obstructing -jan-6-2021-11-17, after challenging a subpoena from a select committee. The committee meets https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-panel-probing-capitol-riot-moves-toward-contempt-charge-against-clark-2021-11-29 on Wednesday to consider to bring similar charges against Jeffrey Clark, who was a senior Justice Department official under Trump.

Agreeing to appear for a deposition does not guarantee that Meadows will provide all of the information requested in the committee’s summons. Clark appeared, but committee members said he did not cooperate with investigators.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters he expects the Democratic-led chamber to vote on Clark’s recommendation for contempt this week, if the panel approves it as planned.

Separately, on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit expressed skepticism https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/trump-ask -court-keep-records-away-us -capitol-riot-panel-2021-11-30 during a three-hour hearing on Trump’s attempt to prevent records of his actions before and during the riot be turned over to the committee. A judge had previously ruled that the committee could access the files.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Mark Porter and Will Dunham)

