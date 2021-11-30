Prime Minister Imran Khan bans ministers from traveling abroad for three months





Prime Minister Imran Khan Asia SocietyPM said the next three months are crucial for the government. Therefore, ministers will not be allowed to travel abroad. Takes strict note of the statement made by some PTI leaders at the Glasgow conference. Appreciate the way Malik Amin Aslam represented Pakistan at the Glasgow conference.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the next three months are crucial for the government, therefore, no federal minister will be allowed to leave the country for overseas visits, sources told Geo News.

Addressing a federal cabinet session, the prime minister said ministers would not be allowed to visit abroad without seeking prior government permission.

He also took “strict attention” to statements by some party leaders regarding the climate conference in Glasgow, UK, and said such statements are “very regrettable,” sources said.

The Prime Minister said that during the conference in Glasgow, Pakistan’s name remained important due to initiatives taken by the PTI-led government to tackle the effects of climate change in the country.

He praised the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and said he represented the country at the conference excellently.

Zartaj left conference after brawl with Aslam, says PTI MP

A few days ago, PTI MP Riaz Fatyana revealed that Islam and Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir had an argument at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. After the brawl, Wazir left the conference and returned to Pakistan.

Fatyana further alleged during the session that the desired outcomes of the conference could not be achieved due to the incompetence of the climate change ministry.

However, Aslam dismissed Fatyana’s allegations, claiming that Zartaj left the conference halfway to the joint session of Parliament.

“Riaz Fatyana lied before the public accounts committee,” he said. “Not even a single government rupee was spent at the conference. It was entirely organized by foreign donors,” he added.

Aslam had said he did not know why Fatyana made the allegations, saying the PTI lawmaker arrived at the conference via NGO sponsorship and demanded an official protocol.

He said officials from the Climate Change ministry refused to provide him with the car, which had been reserved for the official delegation, after which he “harassed” officials.

“The party should investigate Fatyana,” he said.

