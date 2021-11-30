Politics
PM Modi thanks Kongthong from “Whistling Village” for special song in his honor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the villagers of Kongthong village in Meghalaya for composing a special tune in his honor and said the Indian government is committed to promoting the state’s tourism potential. Kongthong village, known as the “whistling” village, is part of the hills of East Khasi in Meghalaya.
Thank you to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Indian government is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of the Meghalaya. And yes, we also saw some great photos from the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks very beautiful. @SangmaConrad https://t.co/9ibr8eM1zd
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021
The special tune was composed by the inhabitants of India’s only “whistling village” in honor of Prime Minister Modi and in appreciation of the measures taken by the Indian government to promote the village as a tourist destination of foreground of the country.
Whistling Village of India: Kongthong Village in Meghalaya
Located at a distance only 60 kilometers from the capital of Meghalaya, Shillong, the “whistling village” of India was appointed by the world tourism organization UNWTO in September for the “Best Tourist Villages” award. The beautiful Kongthong Village got its special name “Whistling Village” from a unique characteristic of its people to identify with a distinct “whistle” melody specific to each individual born in Kongthong Country. That is, each inhabitant of Kongthong village has a “whistling” version of their name.
The whistling tune known as Jingrwai Lawbei which means mother’s love song, is a special melodic tune composed by the women of the village for their children. According to reports, according to village traditions, a mother composes the melody for her child within a week of birth. Remarkably, the villagers of this East Khasi Hills village also used these whistling tunes to communicate and send messages to each other.
Notably, the ‘Kongthong Village’ is made up of only 700 people and was adopted by Bihar MP Rajya Sabha Rakesh Sinha of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rakesh Sinha had also recommended a UNESCO label for the village.
2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/11/pm-narendra-modi-thanks-whistling-village-kongthong-for-special-tune-in-his-honour/
