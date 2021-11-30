Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows cooperates with Jan.6 probe





The chairman of the House committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had begun to cooperate with their investigation.

Mr. Meadows engaged with the select committee through his lawyer, ”Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Said in a statement. “He has produced files for the committee and will be appearing soon for a first statement.

The committee had considered proceeding with criminal contempt of congressional dismissal against Meadows after he failed to show up to answer questions under oath earlier this month.

Meadows’ attorney George Terwilliger said at the time his client remained under instructions from former President Trump to adhere to long-standing principles of executive privilege. Now it looks like the courts will have to resolve this conflict.

Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, walks as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota, September 30, 2020. Alex Brandon / AP File

Terwilliger said Tuesday that “we are continuing to work with the select committee and its staff to see if we can come to an arrangement that does not require Mr. Meadows to waive executive privilege or relinquish the long-held position that key White House aides cannot be compelled to testify before Congress.

“We appreciate the openness of select committees to receive voluntary responses on non-privileged subjects,” he added.

Meadows’ cooperation was first reported by CNN. We do not know what files he handed over. Thompson said earlier this month that there was “a wide range of issues the select committee wished to discuss with Mr Meadows.”

While Meadows’ cooperation has avoided a legal confrontation for now, Thompson left the door open to civil or other actions in his statement on Tuesday.

“The select committee expects all witnesses, including Mr Meadows, to provide all the information requested and that the select committee will be legally authorized to receive,” he said. “The committee will continue to assess its degree of compliance with our subpoena after the deposition.”

The deal comes after former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was charged with criminal contempt of Congress for snubbing the committee’s subpoenas.

The panel will meet on Wednesday to decide whether to recommend similar action against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who, according to a Senate Judiciary Committee report, devised a strategy with Trump to have the Justice Department Justice intervenes in the nomination of presidential voters by Georgia and uses the strategy in other states. Clark did not respond to NBC News requests for comment on the report at the time.

Clark’s attorney, Harry MacDougald, said in a letter to the committee earlier this month that executive privilege prevented the former Justice Department official from testifying. He also said his client wanted to wait for Trump’s lawsuit challenging the panel’s power to access certain White House documents to go to court.

