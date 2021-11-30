PM Imran orders action against hoarding and profiting of fertilizers





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered relevant authorities to take legal action against elements involved in hoarding and profiting fertilizer.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting in Islamabad with the agenda to review the current stock and prices of fertilizers in the country, Radio Pakistan said.

Prime Minister Imran, during the meeting, learned that an online portal has been developed to monitor the supply of fertilizer, allowing provincial and district administrations to control the movement of fertilizers.

Meeting participants were also informed that following last week’s instruction from PM Imran to take action against hoarding, the price of fertilizer registered an average drop of Rs400 per bag.

Control rooms have been set up in each district to receive complaints and control posts have also been set up to tackle interprovincial fertilizer smuggling, Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said. during a meeting.

On November 27, the Chief Secretary of the Punjab ordered all deputy commissioners to launch a crackdown on the fertilizer grabbers.

Presiding over a video link meeting of all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners, the official had asked them to take action against the profiteers and the fertilizer grabbers on the model of the measures taken during the sugar crisis.

Afzal had also ordered the display of fertilizer prices in prominent places at retail outlets. An artificial urea shortage was created by hoarding, he said, adding that those who would easily make money by creating an artificial fertilizer shortage would be treated with iron fists.

