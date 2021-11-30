Former Trump aide Meadows cooperates with Capitol Hill riot panel | Donald Trump news





Former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was called to appear before the House committee this month, but failed to do so.

Former chief of staff to former US President Donald Trump is cooperating with a congressional panel investigating the deadly Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill, including providing documents, the committee chairman said.

The deal announced on Tuesday comes after two months of negotiations between Mark Meadows and the US House of Representatives committee, which is investigating the events that led to the deadly riot of a mob of Trump supporters on Capitol Hill. American.

It also comes after the US Department of Justice indicted Steve Bannon, a longtime Trump ally, for defying a subpoena to cooperate with the investigation.

Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating the deadly events, said in a statement Tuesday that he expects Meadows to provide all requested information.

Mr. Meadows engaged with the select committee through his lawyer. He has produced briefs for the committee and will soon be appearing for an initial deposition, Thompson said.

Shortly before the January 6 Capitol riots, Donald Trump gave a speech to his supporters urging them to come to Capitol Hill and fight like hell. [File: Julio Cortez/AP Photo]

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from officially certifying its defeat in the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. Five people died and more than 100 law enforcement officers were injured.

Shortly before the riot, Trump delivered a speech to his supporters repeating his false claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread electoral fraud. He urged the crowd to fight like hell to stop the theft and was later removed from office for incitement to insurgency.

Trump has sought to block the release of White House documents related to the Jan.6 uprising by citing executive privilege. The Biden administration rejected that argument in October, but Trump took the courts to seek an order prohibiting the release.

The former Republican president has urged his former associates not to cooperate with the committee, calling the Democratic-led investigation politically motivated and saying his communications are protected.

Several refused to cooperate with the panel, which scheduled a vote on Wednesday to prosecute contempt charges against another witness, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, after appearing for a deposition but declined to answer to the questions.

On Tuesday, a panel of U.S. Court of Appeals judges skepticism of Trump’s offer to withhold tapes of his conversations and actions before and during the deadly riot.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson asked why Trump should be able to challenge and overturn Bidens’ decision that the files should be turned over. Is there a circumstance where the former president manages to make this kind of call? Jackson asked.

Trump’s lawyer argued that a 1978 law called the Presidential Records Act gives Trump this power. I don’t see that in the law, Jackson replied.

Tuesday’s deal comes after two months of negotiations between Mark Meadows, left, and the House committee [File: Al Drago/Reuters]

Meanwhile, the House panel said it had questions for Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, that did not directly involve conversations with the former president and could not be blocked by questions. executive privilege claims.

In the committees ‘subpoena, Thompson cited Meadows’ efforts to reverse the Trumps 2020 election defeat and his pressure on state officials to push ex-presidents into false allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Meadowss’ attorney, George Terwilliger, said he was continuing to work with the committee and its staff on a potential accommodation that would not require Meadows to relinquish executive privilege or relinquish the long-held position that Senior White House officials cannot be compelled to testify before Congress. , as Trump argued.

We appreciate the openness of select committees to receive voluntary responses on non-privileged matters, Terwilliger said in a statement.

Terwilliger had previously said Meadows would not comply with the September panel subpoena due to Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/30/former-trump-aide-meadows-is-cooperating-with-capitol-riot-panel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos