Politics
Repeal of farm laws: Modis turns back on talks to deepen trust deficit
Mr Modis turn around on discussions on bills would worsen confidence deficit
|
Posted 01.12.21, 02:43 AM
Politics, the cynic scoffs, is a hydra-headed creature. So perhaps it is only natural that India’s ruling party and its leaders are infamous because of their double-sidedness. Take the case of the greatest leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party: he also happens to be the prime minister of the nation. Hours before the repeal of agricultural laws in Parliament, Narendra Modi had assured that his government was ready to answer all questions. This is not the first time that the Prime Minister has reiterated the importance of meaningful engagement in the August Assembly: at the inaugural session of the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference just a few days ago, Mr. Modi stressed the importance of the debate. Nor was it the first time that the proverbial shadow fell between Mr. Modi’s word and deed. His government rushed to repeal the bills, denying any possibility of detailed discussion. Parliament has also witnessed discussions on several occasions when bills were repealed: the law on the maintenance of internal security and the law on the prevention of terrorism were closely scrutinized even though they were being scrapped. Mr. Modi’s contempt for House conventions – and democracy – has once again been exposed.
The main problem is Mr. Modi’s distaste for scrutiny and criticism. His authoritarian temper, a trait that has been mimicked by the dispensation he leads, stands in stark contrast to democratic checks and balances such as scrutiny, transparency, and detailed deliberation. The consequences were terrible for Parliament, the temple of democracy. This government has repeatedly tainted the sanctity of the House by discouraging a strong culture of debate and resorting to the unilateral passage of laws – farm bills being a good example – through ordinances, or even with the help of procedural baffles. The objective, each time, has remained the same: to minimize the intervention of the opposition. The resulting losses are twofold. There has been a substantial deterioration in the quality of debates and a stifling of parliamentary dissent; second, social protection policy has not been adequately reviewed due to oversight. The resulting public disenchantment can have political costs. The farmers’ struggle – Mr Modi’s turnaround on discussions on the bills would worsen the trust deficit – is just one example of this latent anger at the government’s arrogance.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/opinion/farm-laws-repeal-modis-u-turn-on-discussions-to-deepen-trust-deficit/cid/1841312
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]