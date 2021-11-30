Repeal of farm laws: Modis turns back on talks to deepen trust deficit

Politics, the cynic scoffs, is a hydra-headed creature. So perhaps it is only natural that India’s ruling party and its leaders are infamous because of their double-sidedness. Take the case of the greatest leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party: he also happens to be the prime minister of the nation. Hours before the repeal of agricultural laws in Parliament, Narendra Modi had assured that his government was ready to answer all questions. This is not the first time that the Prime Minister has reiterated the importance of meaningful engagement in the August Assembly: at the inaugural session of the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference just a few days ago, Mr. Modi stressed the importance of the debate. Nor was it the first time that the proverbial shadow fell between Mr. Modi’s word and deed. His government rushed to repeal the bills, denying any possibility of detailed discussion. Parliament has also witnessed discussions on several occasions when bills were repealed: the law on the maintenance of internal security and the law on the prevention of terrorism were closely scrutinized even though they were being scrapped. Mr. Modi’s contempt for House conventions – and democracy – has once again been exposed.

The main problem is Mr. Modi’s distaste for scrutiny and criticism. His authoritarian temper, a trait that has been mimicked by the dispensation he leads, stands in stark contrast to democratic checks and balances such as scrutiny, transparency, and detailed deliberation. The consequences were terrible for Parliament, the temple of democracy. This government has repeatedly tainted the sanctity of the House by discouraging a strong culture of debate and resorting to the unilateral passage of laws – farm bills being a good example – through ordinances, or even with the help of procedural baffles. The objective, each time, has remained the same: to minimize the intervention of the opposition. The resulting losses are twofold. There has been a substantial deterioration in the quality of debates and a stifling of parliamentary dissent; second, social protection policy has not been adequately reviewed due to oversight. The resulting public disenchantment can have political costs. The farmers’ struggle – Mr Modi’s turnaround on discussions on the bills would worsen the trust deficit – is just one example of this latent anger at the government’s arrogance.