Boris Johnson stokes new Irish unrest for his own personal political gain

When I started to cover conflict zones many years ago, I decided never to bother with them. Troubles in Northern Ireland.

I had grown up in Boston, where every bar in the Irish neighborhood had a box for donations to the Irish Republican Army (IRA). The IRA then fought with bullets and bombs to remove the six counties in the northeastern part of the island of Ireland from their union with Great Britain and unify them with the Republic of Ireland to the south. I viewed the war between the Protestant Unionists in Northern Ireland who wanted to stay with Britain and the Catholic nationalists as hopeless. (Instead, I focused for decades on the Israeli-Palestinian struggle, which turned out to be endless.)

To the worlds, and my, surprise, the 1998 Good Friday Agreement for the most part ended the conflict in Northern Ireland. This deal brokered with the help of the United States produced one of the few (perhaps the only) happy endings to the kind of brutal civil wars that are becoming the new normal in an increasingly nationalistic world.

It is therefore disgusting to see British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatening the future of the deal, and carelessly provoking renewed violence in Northern Ireland. Donald Trump-clone Johnson’s movements on Ireland show the dangers posed by egocentric populist nationalist leaders who place their own political survival above the well-being of the countries they rule.

What facilitated the resolution of the Irish conflict was the fact that Britain and the Republic of Ireland were both members of the European Union (EU). Irish Catholic nationalist leaders could assure their supporters that under the Good Friday agreement the border between Northern Ireland and the republic would be fully open to the movement of goods and people. Because they were all part of a larger whole, the European Union, the border between northern and southern Ireland has become almost invisible physically, with no customs checks or guards between them.

The pressure eased when Northern Ireland became part of a bigger whole, I was told by Katy Howard, professor of political sociology at Queens University in Belfast.

Then came Brexit, when Johnson pulled Britain and Northern Ireland out of the European Union, feeding the British with a multitude of false facts about the benefits they would reap. The Republic of Ireland remained a member of the EU. This meant Brexit raised the prospect of new border controls between the republic and the north, which would violate the foundations of the Good Friday deal.

You cannot underestimate the importance of Brexit in changing the relationship Northern Ireland had with the rest of the UK and with the republic, Howard says. This is why we are seeing such tensions right now.

The EU, not keen on a resumption of the civil war, demanded that Ireland’s internal border remain open as part of its post-Brexit trade deal with Britain. At first, Johnson agreed to a technical workaround, placing a customs border across the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. But it angered die-hard Protestants in Northern Ireland, as it seems to separate Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

Protestant demonstrations and bus fires have resumed.

Yet instead of making a deal with the EU to calm things down, Johnson is fueling unrest, threatening to repeal his deal with the EU on the Irish border. Choosing to fight with the European enemy is working to stir up his base, and the British leader needs that support as he is under pressure from the resurgence of COVID-19 and a scandal within his Conservative party.

The British government has ignited the opinion of unionists on this subject [the Irish Sea customs border], which is so dangerous, says Philadelphia Rep. Brendan Boyle, who has focused on this issue. Once you have fueled the hysteria within the labor community, it is difficult to lessen it.

What is so tragic about Johnson’s demagoguery is that it overturns the truth. Northern Ireland benefits from its dual customs status which gives it free access to the European and British markets. In addition, the EU has already relaxed customs requirements for exports across the Irish Sea.

It was Johnson who refused to help allay the real political and business concerns of the Protestants.

Hopefully Johnson recognize the risks he risks fomenting another Irish civil war before it is too late.

President Joe Biden and Congress specified the United States, steadfast and bipartisan, opposes the undermining of the Good Friday Agreement (which was sponsored by negotiator and former US Senator George Mitchell, and backed by the GOP and Democratic presidents).

Irish Ambassador to the United States Daniel Mulhall notes that Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Michel Martin recently announced a UK government decision trigger article 16 to suspend the EU-UK agreement on the Irish border would be reckless and irresponsible. It could undermine the entire EU-UK trade deal and create a lot of tension between Ireland and the UK

If he was stupid enough to push Northern Ireland back into unrest, Johnson will go down in history as the man who succeeded in destroying the holy grail of a peaceful end to the Civil War in pursuit of nationalism English which has done more harm than gains.