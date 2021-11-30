India reflects on options for reopening mission in Afghanistan





Many countries start discussing the possibility of reassigning staff to embassies in Kabul

As several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Japan and the European Union, begin to discuss the possibility of reassigning staff to embassies in Kabul, New Delhi is examining its options regarding its presence in Afghanistan.

In November, the UAE relaunched operations in Kabul, which would add to the list of open embassies including Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan . Last month, Washington and Doha signed an agreement for the Qatari embassy in Kabul to represent U.S. diplomatic interests.

Field presence

While recognition of the Taliban is still a long way off and not even being considered, officials said, each of the countries still engaged with Afghanistan are making a decision based on how best to meet the needs of their relations with the Afghan people. . In particular, the problems India has had with the transit of aid through Pakistan, including the terms of Imran Khan’s government stating that only Pakistani trucks will carry Indian aid, and demanding that India pays for trucking, have reopened discussions on the presence on the ground.

Establishing a presence in Afghanistan has nothing to do with recognition. It just means that you would want to have people on the ground to deal with the new regime, to continue engaging with the people, said a senior official, who said the Modi government was not convinced of the need. to reopen its mission, but that discussions continue on what India’s strategy should be.

Currently, the Indian Embassy in Kabul, which was evacuated within two days of the Taliban takeover of the city on August 15, is locked and has not been ransacked. nor damaged, according to officials, and the green zone, where the embassy is located. , is guarded by the Taliban. Indian consulates in Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Kandahar were completely closed and emptied before the final evacuation.

According to officials, there are several options for reassigning an Indian post there, including assigning a team to the well-secured UN compound, keeping Afghan staff locally or maintaining a small group of diplomats. and security personnel at the embassy itself.

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan Amar Sinha advised some caution in re-staffing the embassy, ​​given previous attacks on missions there. He said India has always said that it does not have an exit policy from Afghanistan.

We need to treat the world as it is rather than what we want it to be. Any presence on the ground will have to be thought through in terms of what we want to achieve and how the staff will be secured, he told The Hindu.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who was ambassador to Afghanistan decades ago, called on India to reopen its diplomatic presence. Undoubtedly, yes, we need to reopen our embassy as quickly as possible. We’re already in contact with the Taliban in Doha and Moscow, so it’s a formality, he said in an interview with The Wire on Tuesday.

Much, officials say, will depend on what other partners and countries friendly to India choose to do. Over the weekend, European Union (EU) officials led by Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson held talks with Acting Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi in Doha , where the two sides discussed how best to provide food, medical and cash assistance to Afghans who are facing a harsh winter and severe malnutrition.

Minimal presence

The EU delegation underlined that the possibility of establishing a minimum presence on the ground in Kabul, which would not entail recognition, will directly depend on the security situation and the effective decisions of the de facto authorities to enable it to do so. ensure adequate protection of its personnel. and locals, the EU said. She said the Taliban delegation promised to grant them all rights and privileges under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The EU already has humanitarian staff present in Kabul and has increased aid to 300 million to help alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis, Niklasson told The Hindu.

During a four-day high-level engagement by Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan Takashi Okada last week, Acting Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar said he had asked Tokyo to reopen his embassy and had promised all the necessary facilitation. Japan’s foreign ministry said the government is considering the possibility of taking over the embassy’s functions with only local staff, but has not yet set a date, according to the Japan Times.

Others could follow suit, either maintaining a skeletal local staff at their mission premises or appointing a liaison officer to continue essential diplomatic services, all of which would be closely monitored in New Delhi.

